Five Upcoming Basketball Shoes Fans Can't Wait to Buy

NBA training camps start in less than two weeks. Players, fans, and media members cannot wait to see what is in store for the 2022-23 NBA season. As always, there will be plenty of drama and action on the court.

But we are also excited about some upcoming sneaker releases that will have a huge impact on the upcoming season. Below are five unreleased basketball shoes that we guarantee will take the basketball world by storm after they drop.

Adidas Trae Young 2

The Adidas Trae Young 1 was a best-seller. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Trae Young's first signature shoe enjoyed an incredible run. The Atlanta Hawks point guard wore over 25 different colorways of the Adidas Trae Young 1. We hate to see it go but are excited to see what the future of Young's signature line holds.

While we expect the Adidas Trae Young 2 to release this fall, we still do not have an official release date. In fact, Adidas has not yet provided any official images, tech specs, or pricing.

Adidas Harden Vol. 7

James Harden remains the face of Adidas basketball. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It is hard to believe that James Harden is already on his 7th signature shoe with Adidas. It seems like just yesterday, when Adidas rolled up to his house in Houston (a lot has changed) with a truck full of kicks for the dynamic guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard has already debuted the Adidas Harden Vol. 7 and gifted a one-of-one pair to rapper Lil Baby. Like Trae Young, we still do not have any official information from Adidas on Harden's new kicks. But judging by the pictures we have seen of Harden wearing the unreleased shoes, it's going to be another classic from Adidas.

Curry Flow 10

Stephen Curry continues to build his own brand. © Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Curry Flow 9 was the first of Stephen Curry's signature shoes to be released under his own brand, rather than Under Armour. Last month, the Golden State Warriors guard debuted the Curry Flow 10.

Curry Brand has not yet provided fans with any official information for the Curry Flow 10. However, it is safe to assume that the performance model will incorporate Under Armour's Flow technology.

Nike Kyrie 8

Kyrie Irving is nearing the end of his Nike contract. © Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Kyrie Irving debuted his ninth signature basketball with Nike. According to Irving, it will be called the Kyrie 8 (because, of course). Additionally, Irving hinted that the release date would be November 11, 2022.

However, Nike has not confirmed any of this information yet. What we do know is that Irving's contract with Nike ends after next season, and the company seems eager to move on. In fact, they are already working on Ja Morant's first signature shoe.

Nike LeBron 20

LeBron James is closing in on several significant milestones. © David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Without a doubt, the unreleased sneaker we are most excited about has to be the Nike LeBron 20. LeBron James and his two sons have worn various colorways throughout the summer.

Yes, it's true that some lucky fans already purchased the hoop shoe way ahead of its release date. But the official launch of the LeBron 20 is expected to take place in October 2022. Judging by all of the pictures and videos we have seen, this could be the best LeBron model in many years.

