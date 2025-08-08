Asics Brings Exclusive Japanese Sneakers to the US — Only at 1 Store
The Y2K-era trend in footwear is more than nostalgia; it is a celebration of timeless silhouettes that continue to inspire new generations of sneakerheads.
Few, if any, brands do Y2K-era sneakers better than Asics. On Friday afternoon, JD Sports officially dropped a global exclusive that is capturing the essence of Japanese streetwear.
JD Sports has an exclusive release of the new ASICS GEL-SEKIRAN franchise, a Japanese Sportstyle silhouette reimagined for today's streetwear culture. The GEL-SEKIRAN franchise is available only at JD Sports and its 300+ U.S. stores and online.
Online shoppers can buy the old-school running shoes for $140 in adult sizes now at JDSports.com. This is the first of multiple colorways coming out for the ASICS GEL-SEKIRAN.
Additionally, fans can enjoy a remarkable campaign put together by JD Sports and ASICS. The two teammates tapped visual artist Tyler Mansour, aka Arab Lincoln, as lead creative, and NY-based style influencer Ty Dilla as the key face across visuals.
Through his styling lens and direction, Tyler captured the streetwise vibe of GEL-SEKIRAN in New York City on locations including the Highline.
The styles launch with a "Green Gecko/Pure Silver" colorway. Two more colorways – "Black/Silver/Green" and "Piedmont Grey/Pure Silver" – will be released in September, only at JD Sports.
The GEL-SEKIRAN is designed to bridge ASICS' performance heritage with modern streetwear, embodying everyday versatility with a streetwise edge. Of course, it draws design inspiration from archived running shoes from the 2000s and 2010s, which is evident in the shoe's tech specs.
The breathable mesh construction paired with synthetic leather overlays, including retro influences from the GEL-CUMULUS 17's tooling system. Meanwhile, the midsole formation of lightweight foams and GEL technology inserts creates advanced underfoot comfort.
