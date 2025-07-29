The Whitaker Group x New Balance Sneakers Go Beyond the Classroom
The new school year is right around the corner, and now is the perfect time to invest in a fresh pair of sneakers to start off on the right foot.
Today, The Whitaker Group and New Balance unveiled their latest collaboration, "Willful Bias For Education."
It is a new footwear collection and campaign spotlighting The Whitaker Group and New Balance Made In USA 990v4, Made In USA 998, and Little Kids 990v4 silhouettes.
As part of The Whitaker Group's evolving Unwritten Curriculum series, the campaign invites audiences to explore the nuanced, lived experiences that shape culture, confidence, and identity beyond the classroom.
The highly anticipated kicks launch on Friday, August 8, 2025. Shoppers can find the sneakers at JAIDE, A Ma Maniére, Social Status, and APB (online and in-store).
The "Willful Bias For Education" collection will be available through a phased release. The Raffle for the general public opens Tuesday, July 29, at 11:00 a.m. EST and closes Monday, August 4, at 3:00 p.m. EST.
Retail and online launch begins on Thursday, August 7, with early access at the JAIDE Atlanta and Charlotte at 12:00 p.m. local time and 11:00 a.m. EST online via jaidejaide.com.
The official public launch follows on Friday, August 8, with online availability at 11:00 a.m. EST across JAIDE, A Ma Maniére, Social Status, and APB (online and in-store) at 12:00 p.m.
The collection brings to life a layered narrative where confidence, personal style, and cultural experiences form an Unwritten Curriculum—the subtle, lived lessons learned through real-world experience.
The campaign is set against the backdrop of a cinematic short film on a college campus. "Willful Bias For Education" fuses The Whitaker Group's distinctive storytelling with New Balance's renowned craftsmanship, creating a collection that resonates both digitally and in-store.
The collection includes three standout silhouettes: The Whitaker Group and New Balance Made In USA 990v4 ($220 in adult sizes), The Whitaker Group and New Balance Little Kids 990v4 ($110 in preschool sizes), and The Whitaker Group and New Balance Made In USA 998 ($220 in adult sizes).
The silhouettes sport rich Jade Green tones as a subtle nod to the retailer's newest women-center boutique opening JAIDE. This launch marks the latest chapter in a successful partnership that began with the 9060 "Missing Pieces" campaign two years ago.
Following last year's 1906U "Willful Bias" release, this year's theme, "Willful Bias For Education," brings new visuals inspired by college campuses and playgrounds.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sneaker industry and beyond.
