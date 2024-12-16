Wicked: The Nike SB Dunk Low "Wizard of Oz" Drops Before Christmas
Thanks to the massive marketing campaign for the movie of the winter, fans all over the world are taking a trip to Oz. Thanks to Nike, sneakerheads get to celebrate the Wicked festivities.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro is dropping in "The Wizard of Oz" colorway. While this is not a direct collaboration with Wicked, it does pay homage to the film's cinematic predecessor.
Even better, the Wizard of Oz-themed sneakers are arriving just before the holidays. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the highly anticipated kicks.
The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro "The Wizard of Oz" is scheduled to be released at 10:00 a.m. EST on Monday, December 23. The sneakers will be available in adult ($135), little kid ($90), and toddler ($75) sizes.
Holiday shoppers can try to buy the sneakers when they drop on the Nike SNKRS app and website as well as select retailers. However, these fan-favorite sneakers are almost guaranteed to sell out quickly.
Once the shoes are no longer on shelves, online shoppers will have to pay above the retail price on trusted sneaker resale websites like eBay, StockX, GOAT, and KICKS CREW.
In the product description, Nike pays homage to The Wizard of Oz. The brand said, "In 1939, a technicolor tale of a whirling tornado and a ragtag crew's adventure in the Land of Oz captured the imagination of the world. The Wizard of Oz remains one of the most celebrated musical fantasies in film history."
True to film, Nike SB focuses its lens on the film's iconic poppy field scene. The eye-catching design features a unique "hydro dipped" printing technique that transforms the Dunk Low Pro into a floral pastiche of allegory and imagination.
Additionally, the colorway revisits Dorothy's journey with satin finishes, leather Swoosh and backtab, and a lush red outsole.
Doubling down on nostalgia, this special design comes with two sets of custom removable insoles, each thematically paired with the vibrant poppy aesthetics and smokey special effects of the beloved film.
The Nike Dunk Low made a name for itself on the basketball court in the 1980s before taking on the skate park in the following decade. Now, the iconic model has transcended sports entirely to become one of the most recognizable sneakers on the planet.
