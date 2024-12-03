Adidas & Anthony Edwards Take Over Timberwolves Game
The adidas AE 1's seems to perfectly match the on-court play and persona of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. They are bold, unapologetically unique, and have taken the sneaker world by storm.
Since its launch last season, numerous colorways have hit the market and have made the shoe a must-have for basketball players and sneakerheads alike.
Building off the hugely popular silhouette, Edwards debuted the AE 1 “Nick’s Gift” on Monday as the Timberwolves handily defeated the Los Angeles Lakers. The shoe is a tribute to his best friend from childhood, Nick Maddox.
To promote the latest AE 1 iteration, Edwards pulls up on Maddox with a truck full of “Nick’s Gift” shoes. In the hilarious spot, Maddox could not contain his excitement.
The adidas AE 1 Low “Nick’s Gift” drops on December 14 for $110 in adult sizes at adidas, Foot Locker, and other select retailers. Additionally, online shoppers can choose from several other exciting colorways that personify Edwards' style on the court.
“It's the big one I'm coming to join you honey. With my own,” Nick says as he mimic Fred Sanford from Sanford and Son.
“Man, the baby blue. Oh, I'm definitely gonna hoop in them a couple times,” Edwards added. “It’s only right that I put them things on and see what they feel like.”
Speaking with Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI during the AE Takeover media event, Maddox discussed the success of the adidas AE 1 and having a colorway named in his honor.
“I am extremely proud and excited for what we have done. I like the fact that we're transcending and taking things to a new level. It’s not just the same mundane sneaker release schedule that you've seen in the past years. With this shoe, we've given people the ability to feel comfortable wearing a so-called basketball shoe in their everyday lives.
“It gives a different lifestyle look. You got the sleek blue colorway that will sneak up on you. It might catch the apple of your eye,” he laughed. “But I'm extremely proud of adidas, our team, and how we come together to strategize to do this the right way.”
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.