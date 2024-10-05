Bronny James Makes Lakers Debut in Bold Nike LeBron Shoes
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Los Angeles Lakers tipped off their NBA preseason campaign with a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. The Timberwolves handled the Lakers 124-107, but that was not the biggest story of the night.
Bronny James provided two points and three blocks in 16 minutes off the bench. His father and teammate, LeBron, did not suit up for the game. Nevertheless, it was an important moment for the James family.
Naturally, Bronny wore his dad's sneakers on the court. The Lakers rookie stood out in a bright red pair of LeBron's latest basketball shoes.
Bronny made his NBA preseason debut in a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD. The silhouette sported a mix of University Red and Bright Crimson. The Swoosh logos and No. 9 appear in white.
The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD launched in late 2023 for $170 in adult sizes. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways (including a strikingly similar pair to what Bronny wore on the court) at a discount on the Nike website.
The performance model is a budget-friendly option from LeBron's signature Nike line. It features a large forefoot Air Zoom unit that is curved to bend in multiple directions with a top-loaded Air Zoom unit for extra cushioning.
As a nod to LeBron's roots, the multidirectional traction pattern is a map of Akron, Ohio. The Nike LeBron NXXT Gen AMPD has been a favorite of Bronny's since his freshman season with the USC Trojans.
The NBA preseason is here, and fans can expect Bronny and LeBron to make more sneaker headlines this year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.