Bronny James Wears Nike LeBron 21 in NBA Summer League Debut
On Saturday night, the Sacramento Kings defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 108-94 in the California Classic. The exhibition game served as Lakers rookie Bronny James' first NBA game.
The second-round draft pick logged a respectable four points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. However, the sneaker community was more intrigued to see what hoop shoes James would wear in his professional debut.
During his rookie photo shoot, James paid homage to his father (and teammate) by wearing his first signature sneaker - the Nike Air Zoom Generation.
However, James went with a much more recent model on the hardwood last night. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the special kicks from last night's Summer League game.
James wore the Nike LeBron 21 in the "Easter" colorway in his NBA Summer League debut. The sneakers were released in April 2024 for $200 and are currently marked down to $128 (36% off) on the Nike website.
The 21st signature basketball shoe of LeBron James was well-received by athletes. Its performance technology included a cabling system that worked with Air Zoom cushioning and a light, low-to-the-ground design.
Even better, it featured some fire colorways for casual fans. The Nike LeBron 21 was released in dozens of colorways. Few, if any, were better than the "Easter" colorway. The design featured a blend of colors Nike calls Barely Grape and Lilac Bloom.
James' Summer League season is just getting started, and then it is off the preseason. It will be an unforgettable year for the father-son duo and the Nike LeBron signature sneaker line. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
