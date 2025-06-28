Cooper Flagg Reveals Why He Chose New Balance Over Other Brands
All of the major sneaker brands have begun announcing their signings from the 2025 NBA Draft Class. However, the most coveted prospect was signed to a sneaker deal well before his freshman season.
In August 2024, Cooper Flagg signed a multi-year sneaker deal with New Balance before his one season with the Duke Blue Devils. New Balance heralded Flagg's decision as "The Intelligent Choice" and has already begun marketing the future face of its basketball division.
Securing Flagg was a major victory for New Balance, as the top NBA Draft picks usually go to Nike or adidas. So, why did Flagg sign with New Balance? The Dallas Mavericks rookie recently shared the real reason behind his decision in an interview with Complex.
"I wouldn't say it was difficult at all. New Balance came to me with a really good pitch and a vision for me that you know I saw myself and you know the culture and the community and everything like that that New Balance is about it," explained Flagg.
Flagg added, "I think it also goes into how good the sneakers look and everything like that. And I love a lot of the sneakers, and I wear them every day, and the basketball sneakers as well have a bright future in that department. So, I'm just excited that I'm able to join the team and be a part of it."
When asked about a future signature sneaker with New Balance, Flagg answered, "I'm not sure. Obviously, there's always talks, and it's been mentioned, but nothing set in stone. We're just taking it how it goes, and hopefully, down the road, at some point, that will be something that we're able to do."
While athletes and fans must wait for Flagg's signature sneaker line to launch, New Balance has already released limited-edition apparel for the Mavericks rookie. In the lead-up to the 2025 NBA Draft, New Balance declared Draft Day as "Flagg Day" with red, white, and blue apparel.
There is no doubt that other brands made strong pitches to Flagg, as he is the best prospect since Victor Wembanyama was selected first in the 2023 NBA Draft (and Wembanyama was already signed with Nike before the San Antonio Spurs picked him).
"Flagg Day" was just the first step in New Balance's promotion of Flagg. Athletes and fans can expect a long and exciting partnership between the two teammates.
