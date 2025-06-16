New Balance and Cooper Flagg Declare NBA Draft as "Flagg Day"
There are no dramatic storylines about the first selection of the 2025 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks have the first pick, and they are expected to select former Duke Blue Devils freshman sensation Cooper Flagg.
Dallas securing Flagg is a big deal, but not as important as New Balance signing the teenage situation to a multi-year sneaker deal before he began his college career.
Flagg's sneaker deal, heralded by the New Balance as "the intelligent choice," was a major victory for the Boston-based brand. However, there was little New Balance could do while Flagg played for the Nike-sponsored Blue Devils.
Now, as Flagg prepares to start his NBA career, New Balance is launching a new marketing campaign for Flagg. The brand dropped a 27-second hype video highlighting Flagg's accomplishments and showing the 6'9" prospect modeling New Balance apparel as a New Balance flag unfurls behind him.
The ad ends with New Balance declaring June 25 as "Flagg Day." Of course, June 25 is the day of the 2025 NBA Draft.
To celebrate Flagg Day and the next step in Cooper’s on-court journey, New Balance is releasing special-edition apparel both online at newbalance.com and in retail locations starting on June 23rd. This release will include a new Made in USA Flagg Day Graphic Crewneck ($155) and a Made in USA T-shirt ($75).
According to the New Balance press release, the apparel collection draws inspiration from Flagg's countless hours dedicated to the game that has taken him from Newport, Maine, to national player of the year.
The new Made in USA Flagg Day Graphic Crewneck Sweatshirt and T-shirt is a special-edition design, celebrating the next step in Flagg's on-court journey.
Basketball fans and athletes can expect more exciting developments from Flagg and New Balance. While Flagg does not yet have his own signature sneaker line, "Flagg Day" marks the first step in an era-defining partnership.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More Sneakers News
So long Swoosh: Cooper Flagg is forever done with Nike.
Nike used Cooper Flagg to troll New Balance on social media.
Caleb Williams ditches Nike for New Balance at Chicago Bears minicamp.
The Air Jordan 5 "Grape" finally returns Saturday after 12 Years.
Tyrese Haliburton explained why he debuted his signature sneakers in pink.