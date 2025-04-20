First Look: Ja Morant Unveils Nike Ja 3 for NBA Playoffs
On Sunday afternoon, the NBA Playoffs coverage tips off with a highly-anticipated matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Fans can expect Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to lace up his third signature basketball shoe with Nike. Just last night, Morant unveiled the Nike Ja 3 on social media with official pictures and videos.
After a lengthy delay between Morant's first and second signature sneakers, Nike is not wasting time delivering the third installment. That is great news for athletes and fans, as the Nike Ja 3 is objectively beautiful.
The Nike Ja 3 is expected to launch in July 2025 for $130 in adult sizes. The first two styles to drop will be the "NY vs. NY" and "Max Volume" colorways.
While details on the tech specs remain limited, we know the model features full-length ZoomX foam cushioning. Additionally, the model introduces an all-new bulldog micro-traction pattern on the outsole.
The most noticeable aspect of the silhouette is the bold "scratch" design, which is a nod to Morant's first two signature sneakers. Lastly, the downward Swoosh logo next to the lateral frame creates the word "Ja."
Morant said of the Nike Ja 3, "I told the Nike design team I needed something that talks before I even lace it up. I wanted my third signature shoe to feel like my game and my personality."
Morant explained to Nike's design team, "I told them, 'Don't be scared. Push it. Make it rugged, make it different.' And they ran with it."
The official launch of the Nike Ja 3 in July cannot get here soon enough. Luckily, eager fans can find Morant's second signature sneaker at a discount in most styles on the Nike website.
Morant signed his first sneaker deal with Nike before going second in the 2019 NBA Draft. Despite his off-court drama, Morant has exceeded all expectations with his ability to move sneakers in the footwear industry.
If Morant can stay healthy and avoid unnecessary controversy, he could be the face of Nike Basketball in the NBA within the next few years.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
