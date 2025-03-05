LeBron James scores 50,000 career points in new Nike LeBron 22
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 136-115 in a historic night for the NBA. Lakers forward LeBron James became the first player in league history to reach 50,000 career points scored.
There was little doubt that James would hit the unprecedented scoring record early in the game, so the 40-year-old made the most out of the event. James debuted an unreleased colorway of the Nike LeBron 22.
While the never-before-seen colorway of the James' 22nd signature sneaker does not yet have an official name or release information, it has quickly become one of the most popular versions of the model.
The player-exclusive colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 sported a gradient design with bright green fading into royal blue with hits of crimson red appearing on the Swooshes and LeBron logos.
Throughout James's legendary sneaker catalog, there have been several "Sprite" colorways influenced by the popular soft drink. Last night's kicks featured a similar style to many of those fizzy styles.
Nike launched James's 22nd signature sneaker in November 2024 for $180 in adult sizes. Currently, online shoppers can choose from seven colorways of the Nike LeBron 22 (some at a discount) on the Nike website.
Every colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 features the best performance technology the brand has to offer. Its newly implemented saddle wings offer optimal midfoot stability.
The responsive foam in the midsole feels soft and smooth, while a bottom-loaded Air Zoom unit in the forefoot and heel adds additional cushioning.
Its tough plastic plate in the midsole and sturdy, wing-shaped pieces on both sides of the shoe help keep you stable. The shoe is designed to be low to the ground, providing energy return for fast and responsive cornering.
James shows no signs of slowing down, and neither does his legendary signature sneaker line. Athletes and fans can expect James and Nike to put more heat on the hardwood down the stretch of the NBA regular season.
