Tyrese Haliburton wore matching PUMA sneakers with Pacers mascot

The Indiana Pacers dismantled the Chicago Bulls 127-112 on Sunday. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 17 points, 12 assists, and three steals. Best of all, Haliburton made sneaker headlines.
Haliburton's day at the office got off on the right foot when he gifted a pair of his player-exclusive PUMA basketball shoes to the Pacers mascot, Boomer.
Haliburton explained the rarity of the sneakers to Boomer, noting that only five people had the shoes. Boomer wore the kicks with pride as Haliburton went off in a matching pair during the game.
The Pacers' social media team shared a video of the awesome gift. The caption read, "@tyresehaliburton is wearing special @pacersboomer PEs in celebration of Boomer's birthday today (shoe emoji), and before the game, he surprised Boomer with a pair of his own."
Haliburton started his career with Nike, and then he signed a massive sneaker deal with PUMA before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. Haliburton joined Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoop Henderson as the faces of PUMA Hoops.
Unlike Ball and Henderson, Haliburton does not yet have a signature sneaker line. Instead, he has debuted the PUMA All-Pro NITRO in multiple general-release and player-exclusive colorways.
The All-Pro NITRO is not just about looks; it is packed with performance-enhancing technology. Featuring NITRO SQD foam, the shoe provides superior support and responsiveness for explosive movements.
The engineered mesh upper ensures breathability and comfort during intense gameplay, while the high-abrasion outsole allows for quick cuts and exceptional traction. Plus, stability, a cord lock-down lacing system in the forefoot extends to the midsole for enhanced lateral stability.
Last month, PUMA launched an all-gold colorway for Haliburton that hit shelves on February 1. Online shoppers can still PUMA.com and Foot Locker for $140 in adult sizes.
