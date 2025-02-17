LeBron James didn't get to wear "Captain Planet" shoes in NBA All-Star Game
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
There were plenty of regrettable moments during last night's NBA All-Star Game. The funky court, weird format, Mr. Best, and worst of all, no LeBron James.
Just before the game, the Los Angeles Lakers forward announced that he could not play due to ankle and foot soreness. It was a blow to the event and an even bigger loss for Nike.
Having the face of their basketball division debut unreleased shoes during the All-Star Game would have been another huge moment in an action-packed weekend for Nike. It was the only downside from a stellar weekend for the Swoosh.
Before the game, a visibly sad James spoke with the media and showed off the sneakers he had planned to wear during the exhibition. James flashed a never-before-seen colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 inspired by an old children's television show.
"These are my 'Captain Planet' 22's," said James. "If anybody remembers that cartoon Captain Planet, these is..." The 40-year-old was majorly disappointed that he couldn't play and rock his kicks inspired by one of his favorite television shows.
The Nike LeBron 22 "Captain Planet" colorway features a red and blue color scheme that pays homage to the show from the early-1990s. It is safe to assume this was a player-exclusive colorway designed just for James.
The silver lining is that online shoppers can choose from several styles of James' signature sneaker line in full-family sizing on the Nike website and at select retailers.
The Nike LeBron 22 features the best technology the brand has to offer. The performance model introduced a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability.
Additionally, it contains Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
Fans should expect more heat from James when he returns to action after the All-Star break. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
