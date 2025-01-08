Jayson Tatum & Jrue Holiday Debut Celtics-Themed Sneakers
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
As a Los Angeles Lakers fan, it brings me no joy in stating the obvious: the Boston Celtics have amazing uniforms. The iconic green and white against the backdrop of the parquet floor is what hoop dreams are made of (or nightmares when thinking about the 2008 NBA Finals).
Nevertheless, not even a half-century-old rivalry can stop us from giving credit where credit is due. While last night was a road game for the Celtics, it did not stop two of the team's star players from debuting new kicks in team colors.
Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and forward Jayson Tatum stood out in the winning performance with their play and kicks. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each player's shoes.
Jrue Holiday
Last night, Holiday provided 19 points and seven assists while debuting a player-exclusive colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3. Before the season started, we interviewed Holiday about his sneaker process, and the savvy veteran continues to stay a step ahead of the competition.
Holiday's 'Celtics' colorway sported a beautiful blend of green and gold. Best of all, "2X" appears on the heel, which is a nod to the number of Holiday's NBA Championships and All-Star Games.
Unfortunately for fans, Holiday's player-exclusive colorway of the Nike GT Cut 3 will not be released to the public. However, online shoppers can choose from several genera-release colorways of the shoes for $190 in adult sizes on the Nike.com.
Jayson Tatum
Tatum led the Celtics to victory with 29 points despite struggling from behind the arc. Much to the delight of Celtics fans, Tatum finally rocked a pair of his signature sneakers in team colors.
Tatum is on his third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand, and almost all of the colorways have been in more lifestyle-friendly styles. But the green and black are back on this pair of the Jordan Tatum 3.
Will Tatum's Celtics-themed colorway be released? No one knows at this time, but our fingers remain crossed. In the meantime, online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing at Nike.com.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.