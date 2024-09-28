Jrue Holiday Shares Secrets to Long NBA Career & Sneaker Deals
After 15 seasons in the league, most NBA players have settled into a bench role and embraced being a mentor to younger players. However, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday just won his second NBA Championship and Olympic gold medal in the same summer.
Despite having virtually no rest this offseason, Holiday is in a position to contribute to the Celtics' quest to repeat as a starter. The 34-year-old makes no secret about the importance of dietary supplements as part of his routine.
Holiday is one of several professional athletes who have partnered with Thorne to help care for his body. Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI spoke with Holiday about his diet, routine, and sneaker catalog. His full list of supplements is also linked below.
What made you want to partner with Thorne?
"Just being as healthy as possible. Thorne has the cleanest supplements, and I've seen the results from being partners with them for close to seven years. So, it's been great. After meeting with their teams, I knew I had chosen the right partner. It's very clean, it made my body feel great, and it's part of the reason I'm heading into my 16th year."
How important is Thorne to your longevity as an NBA player?
"It's huge for performance and recovery. Maybe even bigger for recovery to heal as quickly as possible. One of the biggest things in the NBA is to be available; it definitely helps with that.
Like last year, I went from the regular season to the playoffs to the finals to the Olympics and then having a couple weeks off before we're right back. Having those supplements helps me with energy and having the longevity year in and year out."
How are you feeling physically?
"Physically, I feel good. I feel great. Taking Thorne through the Playoffs and Finals as well as the Olympics. That just goes to show how clean they are because the Olympics are super strict. But I feel really good. I'm healthy and excited to see what we can do this year."
Coming out of UCLA, you started with adidas, why did you switch to Nike?
"For me personally, Nike felt great on my feet. Nike fit my foot very well, and haven't had any complaints since I switched to them. Also, growing up, Nike set the standard by having some of the coolest and best shoes. On the court, made my feel feel really good. Off the court, you can never go wrong with some of the classics they have."
You have worn a lot of the Nike GT Cut and Sabrina lately. What do you like about those shoes?
"Yeah, I think mostly it's fit and comfortability. I really like playing in the G.T. Cut with how bouncy and light it is. And the Sabrina's are great shoes. Really excited just to wear those shoes because they had a lot of Kobe/old Kyrie design to them.
To wear a women's shoe and support her in that way is something I wanted to do. Having a wife that played professionally, and the women in my life who played sports, having a daughter, being able to show her that women can do it just as good as men."
Who has the best active sneaker line in the NBA?
"At the moment, I can only really say Sabrina. I haven't tried Stewie's shoes because I'm with Nike. But one shoe that I'm excited for is A'ja Wilson's shoe to see what they are doing - see the fit, see the look, see the design. I'm excited for that. But even in the Olympics, I played in the Sabrina 2s, and you might see me in those this year as well."
Has a Chinese brand ever approached you for a signature sneaker deal?
"I think a while ago. Before I signed with Nike, we had talks with Chinese and Asian brands, but since then, I haven't had those types of discussions. I've been locked in with Nike. Any chance I've had to re-up with them, I've re-upped with them. For the most part, it was about longevity and trying to stay on the court and perform, and that's how you get my contracts, rings, and gold medals."
What is a regrettable sneaker trend?
"When I was with adidas, I had those that had the wings on them. You remember that? I forget the name. Being with adidas, I would get them and try to wear them to places. Looking back on it, that really wasn't a good look for me (laughs)."
I've never gone wrong with a Nike shoe. Any type of Air Max - 1s, 95s, 98s. We can go from basketball shoes like Kobes and all that to Air Forces - I don't wear all-black Air Forces, but any type of Air Force I can put on. I haven't had an issue with Nike at all. Oh, and Dunks. I grew up trying to skateboard, so I liked the SB Dunks."
What shoes would you wear in a Space Jam game to defend the planet?
"That's a great question. I do love Jordans... The 11s are just classic; that's the Space Jam shoe. But I also love the 4s, 10s, and 12s. But I would probably have to go with Kobe. Maybe like a Kobe 5 or something. Man, that's a great question."
Jrue Holiday's Preferred Supplements
Basic Nutrients 2/day:
Thorne’s Basic Nutrients 2/day is a daily multi with key nutrients that keep your body healthy and thriving.
Whey Protein Isolate:
Great tasting, high-quality whey protein designed for athletes, aging individuals, and anyone requiring additional support for muscle repair.
Amino Complex:
Amino Complex is high in essential amino acids (EAAs), including branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs). It promotes muscle mass and enhances energy production, which is great post-workout.