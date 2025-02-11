Luka Doncic Laced Up 1st Signature Sneaker in Lakers Debut
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Luka Doncic made his highly anticipated debut for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. Doncic provided 14 points and five assists in the Lakers' 132-113 win over the Utah Jazz.
All eyes were on Doncic during his Lakers debut, and while his performance was average, his sneakers shined under the bright lights. The 25-year-old returned to wearing his first signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe.
Doncic wore the Jordan Luka 1 in the "PK85 Tournament" colorway. The Black and Metallic Gold sneakers were a player-exclusive colorway gifted to participants in Nike's 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
The "PK85" colorway sports a black upper contrasted by gold detailing. Like every other colorway of Doncic's first signature sneaker, it features the same technology geared toward step-backs, quick cuts, and explosive movement.
The Jordan Luka 1 touts an IsoPlate system for a stability-focused design to support lateral movement. Full-length Formula 23 foam provides responsiveness and comfort. Lastly, the lightweight mesh upper – For breathability and a secure fit.
So far, Doncic's signature sneaker line has three installments. However, the perennial NBA All-Star often goes back to wearing his first and favorite model.
While the Jordan Luka 1 is no longer available at retailers, online shoppers can find Doncic's signature sneaker collection on the Nike website.
In addition to turning heads on the court with his kicks, Doncic endeared himself to a local sports hero in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua received a pair of Jordan Luka 3 from Doncic himself before the game.
Nacua officially signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand last April, along with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. Since then, Nacua has reaped the rewards of representing Jordan Brand. Apparently, that includes meet-and-greets and jersey exchanges with Doncic.
Jordan Brand has been on fire in 2025 with its "Can't Ban Greatness" campaign celebrating 40 years since the Air Jordan 1 made its debut. Having two stars in Los Angeles will only elevate the brand to new heights.
