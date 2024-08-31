Caitlin Clark Outshines Angel Reese in New Nike Kobe Sneakers
With her 31 points and 12 assists, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark secured a win over the Chicago Sky and removed all doubt that she should be the WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Not only did Clark provide a thrilling performance in Friday night's game, but she did so in yet another new colorway of Kobe Bryant's most popular signature sneakers.
Clark debuted her latest player-exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro. Above is a detailed look at Clark's sneakers, courtesy of the Fever's official social media team.
While Clark's latest Nike Kobe 6 player-exclusive colorway does not have an official name yet, pictures speak a thousand words. The colorway sports a two-toned blue upper, contrasted by icy white outsoles and heels.
Clark foreshadowed this sneaker when she unveiled her first player-exclusive Nike Kobe sneaker last month. Looking at Clark's sneakers, it is easy to understand why the Nike Kobe 6 remains the most popular shoe among basketball players and fans.
While Clark stole the show with her sneakers and performance, Sky forward Angel Reese debuted Reebok's first new basketball shoe in over a decade. Last night was just the latest amazing night for sneakers in the WNBA this season.
With the WNBA regular season hitting its final stretch, there will be plenty more sneaker storylines to keep fans entertained.