Kicks

PUMA Reveals Breanna Stewart's "Tokyo Nights" Sneakers

The PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" arrives on September 27 for $120.

Michael Ehrlich

Breanna Stewart in the PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" sneakers.
Breanna Stewart in the PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" sneakers. / PUMA
In this story:

New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart is crusing towards the WNBA Playoffs. The unstoppable force will continue her path to a championship in a new colorway of her signature PUMA basketball shoes.

The reigning WNBA MVP has officially revealed her latest PUMA signature sneaker colorway after debuting it on-court over the weekend. Stewart's PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" is inspired by the city's iconic late-night neon signs, and it lands on September 27 in an attention-grabbing colorway.

Breanna Stewart's blue and pink PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" colorway. / PUMA

In addition to the design, the Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights is engineered for performance - featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning - that leads to enhanced energy return and stability.

Full breakdown of the technology behind the PUMA Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights includes:

  • CUSHIONING: Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability.   
  • GRIP: High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most.  
  • SUPPORT: Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort.  
  • STABILITY: Floral-themed TPU cage for improved lateral and heel stability. 
Breanna Stewart's blue and pink PUMA sneakers.
The PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" colorway. / PUMA

The Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights drops on September 27 for $120 via the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs.

At 30-6, Stewart and the Liberty are off to the team’s best start through 36 games in franchise history. With their latest win, the team made WNBA history as the first squad to record 30 or more wins in consecutive seasons. They next the Dallas Wings again on September 12.

Basketball fans can stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the WNBA and beyond.

More WNBA Sneakers News

Published |Modified
Michael Ehrlich

MICHAEL EHRLICH

Michael Ehrlich is a seasoned sports marketing executive with experience across the global sports brand, athlete representation, media and education sides of the business. The Founder and CEO of Playbook Marketing, Ehrlich consults with brands on all things NIL and athlete partnerships, advises student-athletes on their personal brand building endeavors and is an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Southern California where he teaches a course on athlete communications and marketing. As a writer, his previous bylines include Boardroom, Business of College Sports, DIME Magazine and UPROXX, among others. You can follow him across social media at @MichaelEhrlich and reach out via michael@playbook-marketing.com