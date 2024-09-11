PUMA Reveals Breanna Stewart's "Tokyo Nights" Sneakers
New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart is crusing towards the WNBA Playoffs. The unstoppable force will continue her path to a championship in a new colorway of her signature PUMA basketball shoes.
The reigning WNBA MVP has officially revealed her latest PUMA signature sneaker colorway after debuting it on-court over the weekend. Stewart's PUMA Stewie 3 "Tokyo Nights" is inspired by the city's iconic late-night neon signs, and it lands on September 27 in an attention-grabbing colorway.
In addition to the design, the Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights is engineered for performance - featuring a high-abrasion outsole for added grip and a dual-density Profoam+ midsole for targeted cushioning - that leads to enhanced energy return and stability.
Full breakdown of the technology behind the PUMA Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights includes:
- CUSHIONING: Dual-density Profoam+ midsole for lightweight energy return and improved movement control. Targeted cushioning provides increased forefoot lockdown and stability.
- GRIP: High-abrasion outsole features composite materials and an innovative treat pattern for added traction when you need it most.
- SUPPORT: Engineered mesh upper provides targeted lightweight support while seamless multi-zone construction allows for breathability and comfort.
- STABILITY: Floral-themed TPU cage for improved lateral and heel stability.
The Stewie 3 Tokyo Nights drops on September 27 for $120 via the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs.
At 30-6, Stewart and the Liberty are off to the team’s best start through 36 games in franchise history. With their latest win, the team made WNBA history as the first squad to record 30 or more wins in consecutive seasons. They next the Dallas Wings again on September 12.
