Washington Wizards 10 Best Sneakers of Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Washington Wizards

The Wizards roster skews towards Nike athletes.
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Wizards caught the league by surprise when they jumped out of the gates quickly last season. For several months they appeared to be in playoff contention. Unfortunately, injuries derailed what could have been an even more exciting season.

The silver lining is the team had a productive offseason and should be back in the playoff hunt soon. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Wizards last season.

Wizards Best Kicks of 21-22

10. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Black'

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma wears the Puma Clyde All-Pro sneakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on November 10, 2021.

Player: Kyle Kuzma

Date: November 10, 2021

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: November 11, 2020

Average Resale Price: $165

9. Nike Kyrie 4 Low '1 World 1 People'

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wears the Nike Kyrie 4 Low '1 World 1 People' sneakers against the Detroit Pistons on December 8, 2021.

Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Date: December 8, 2021

Opponent: Detroit Pistons

Release Date: September 3, 2021

Average Resale Price: $141

8. Nike PG 5 'Clippers'

Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert wears the Nike PG 5 'Clippers' sneakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on January 29, 2022.

Player: Cory Kispert

Date: Memphis Grizzlies

Opponent: January 29, 2022

Release Date: October 8, 2021

Average Resale Price: $110

7. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Blue Atoll'

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma wears the Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Blue Atoll' sneakers against New Orleans Pelicans on November 24, 2021.

Player: Kyle Kuzma

Date: November 24, 2021

Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans

Release Date: November 11, 2020

Average Resale Price: $175

6. Air Jordan 36 'Psychic Energy'

Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant wears the Air Jordan 36 'Psychic Energy' sneakers against the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 26, 2022.

Player: Thomas Bryant

Date: February 26, 2022

Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers

Release Date: October 22, 2021

Average Resale Price: $178

5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra'

Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra' against the Toronto Raptors on November 3, 2021.

Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Date: November 3, 2021

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: September 18, 2020

Average Resale Price: $459

4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Kay Yow'

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija wears the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Kay Yow' sneakers against the LA Clippers on March 9, 2022.

Player: Deni Avdija

Date: March 9, 2022

Opponent: LA Clippers

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

3. Air Jordan 34 Low 'Print'

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal wears the Air Jordan 34 Low 'Print' sneakers against the Orlando Magic on January 9, 2022.

Player: Bradley Beal

Date: January 9, 2022

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Release Date: June 4, 2020

Average Resale Price: $185

2. Air Jordan 36 'USA PE'

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal wears the Air Jordan 36 'USA' against the Toronto Raptors on November 3, 2021.

Player: Bradley Beal

Date: November 3, 2021

Opponent: Toronto Raptors

Release Date: Unreleased

Average Resale Price: N/A

1. Jordan 1 Retro High 'Off-White Chicago'

Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell wears the Jordan 1 Retro High 'Off-White Chicago' sneakers against the Charlotte Hornets on November 17, 2021.

Player: Montrezl Harrell

Date: November 17, 2021

Opponent: Charlotte Hornets

Release Date: November 9, 2017

Average Resale Price: $6,686

In This Article (4)

Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma
Montrezl Harrell
Montrezl Harrell

