Washington Wizards 10 Best Sneakers of Season

Top Ten Sneakers Worn by Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards caught the league by surprise when they jumped out of the gates quickly last season. For several months they appeared to be in playoff contention. Unfortunately, injuries derailed what could have been an even more exciting season.
The silver lining is the team had a productive offseason and should be back in the playoff hunt soon. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Wizards last season.
Wizards Best Kicks of 21-22
10. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Black'
Player: Kyle Kuzma
Date: November 10, 2021
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Release Date: November 11, 2020
Average Resale Price: $165
9. Nike Kyrie 4 Low '1 World 1 People'
Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Date: December 8, 2021
Opponent: Detroit Pistons
Release Date: September 3, 2021
Average Resale Price: $141
8. Nike PG 5 'Clippers'
Player: Cory Kispert
Date: Memphis Grizzlies
Opponent: January 29, 2022
Release Date: October 8, 2021
Average Resale Price: $110
7. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Blue Atoll'
Player: Kyle Kuzma
Date: November 24, 2021
Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans
Release Date: November 11, 2020
Average Resale Price: $175
6. Air Jordan 36 'Psychic Energy'
Player: Thomas Bryant
Date: February 26, 2022
Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers
Release Date: October 22, 2021
Average Resale Price: $178
5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra'
Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Date: November 3, 2021
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Release Date: September 18, 2020
Average Resale Price: $459
4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Kay Yow'
Player: Deni Avdija
Date: March 9, 2022
Opponent: LA Clippers
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
3. Air Jordan 34 Low 'Print'
Player: Bradley Beal
Date: January 9, 2022
Opponent: Orlando Magic
Release Date: June 4, 2020
Average Resale Price: $185
2. Air Jordan 36 'USA PE'
Player: Bradley Beal
Date: November 3, 2021
Opponent: Toronto Raptors
Release Date: Unreleased
Average Resale Price: N/A
1. Jordan 1 Retro High 'Off-White Chicago'
Player: Montrezl Harrell
Date: November 17, 2021
Opponent: Charlotte Hornets
Release Date: November 9, 2017
Average Resale Price: $6,686
