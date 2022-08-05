Washington Wizards 10 Best Sneakers of Season

The Washington Wizards caught the league by surprise when they jumped out of the gates quickly last season. For several months they appeared to be in playoff contention. Unfortunately, injuries derailed what could have been an even more exciting season.

The silver lining is the team had a productive offseason and should be back in the playoff hunt soon. But before we close the book on the 2021-22 season, we continue our look back at each team's best hoop shoes of the season. It was not easy, but below are the top ten kicks worn by the Wizards last season.

Wizards Best Kicks of 21-22 10. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Black' David Richard-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kyle Kuzma Date: November 10, 2021 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: November 11, 2020 Average Resale Price: $165 9. Nike Kyrie 4 Low '1 World 1 People' Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Date: December 8, 2021 Opponent: Detroit Pistons Release Date: September 3, 2021 Average Resale Price: $141 8. Nike PG 5 'Clippers' Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Player: Cory Kispert Date: Memphis Grizzlies Opponent: January 29, 2022 Release Date: October 8, 2021 Average Resale Price: $110 7. Puma Clyde All-Pro 'White Blue Atoll' Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kyle Kuzma Date: November 24, 2021 Opponent: New Orleans Pelicans Release Date: November 11, 2020 Average Resale Price: $175 6. Air Jordan 36 'Psychic Energy' Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Player: Thomas Bryant Date: February 26, 2022 Opponent: Cleveland Cavaliers Release Date: October 22, 2021 Average Resale Price: $178 5. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Zebra' Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Player: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Date: November 3, 2021 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: September 18, 2020 Average Resale Price: $459 4. Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Kay Yow' Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Player: Deni Avdija Date: March 9, 2022 Opponent: LA Clippers Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 3. Air Jordan 34 Low 'Print' Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports Player: Bradley Beal Date: January 9, 2022 Opponent: Orlando Magic Release Date: June 4, 2020 Average Resale Price: $185 2. Air Jordan 36 'USA PE' Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Player: Bradley Beal Date: November 3, 2021 Opponent: Toronto Raptors Release Date: Unreleased Average Resale Price: N/A 1. Jordan 1 Retro High 'Off-White Chicago' © Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports Player: Montrezl Harrell Date: November 17, 2021 Opponent: Charlotte Hornets Release Date: November 9, 2017 Average Resale Price: $6,686

