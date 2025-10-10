The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Charm City' Gets a Release Date
Chicago Sky power forward Angel Reese is a force of nature on the basketball court and in the footwear industry. Reese's first signature Reebok basketball shoe sold out in three colorways within minutes of its launch last month.
Now, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 is getting its second official drop in the 'Charm City' colorway. Reebok first unveiled the purple and black hoop shoe in August and has officially set a release date.
The Reebok Angel Reese 1 'Charm City' colorway drops at 10:00 a.m. EST on Friday, October 24. Online shoppers can buy the sneakers for $120 in adult sizes exclusively at Reebok.com.
"This one's for Charm City, to honor my roots and the community of Baltimore that has backed me from day one," said Reese. "This city gave me my grit and made me who I am today."
The WNBA All-Star began her journey as a young athlete on the local courts of Baltimore. Reese credits her mom, her family, and her hometown for shaping her game and her unapologetic authenticity on the court and beyond.
The 'Charm City' colorway sports a Solar Purple exoskeleton upper contrasted by black ventilated mesh panels. Meanwhile, Reese's name, Reebok branding, and the outsole shine in white. Lastly, Reese's signature logo pops off the black tongue in Solar Purple.
Of course, the Reebok Angel Reese 1 looks great on and off the basketball court, but it is built for getting buckets at the highest levels of the game.
Tech specs include Reebok's patented Energy Return System technology (ERS) underfoot, combined with strategically-placed pods of nitrogen-infused SuperFloat foam.
The molded TPU upper is inspired by Reese's elegance and strength while providing stability and durability. Plus, the TPU stability cup in the heel offers structure and support for powerful players like Reese. Lastly, a high-abrasion rubber with multi-directional tread provides the foundation of the shoe.
There is no doubt that Reese's signature Reebok basketball shoe line will continue to succeed. The 23-year-old has transcended sports to become a cultural icon and fashion trendsetter. She recently turned an internet meme into a six-figure payday and best-selling shoe.
Reese first partnered with Reebok through an NIL deal in college when she played for the LSU Tigers. She has since signed a massive contract extension with the brand and is positioned as the face of Reebok Basketball's rapidly growing roster of current players.
The WNBA season is almost over, but fans can count on more heat from Reese and Reebok throughout the fall and winter. Stay locked Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.