AEW Collision Preview (10/11/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
AEW's homecoming in Daily's Place in Jacksonville continues with Collision.
After their face-to-face was interrupted by the Triangle of Madness last week, AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander will team up with her WrestleDream challenger, "Timeless" Toni Storm, as well as Harley Cameron, to take on Thekla, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart. Thekla has made it clear that she's not done pursuing both Statlander and Storm, plus the AEW Women's World Championship.
Will the world champion and former world champion be able to coexist? Also, with Blood & Guts on the horizon, could tonight's pairings be a preview of what's to come in November?
Also in women's action, TayJay will be wrestling in the venue where they originally became a team. The pair, who refer to themselves as AEW's Original Tag Team, is looking to pick up some momentum heading into the crowning of the inaugural AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.
FTR has finally found a partner to even the odds with Willow Nightingale and JetSpeed in the form of Megan Bayne. Tonight, the two teams will collide in mixed trios action as FTR's manager, Stokely, hopes to see his mortal nemesis, Nightingale, vanquished by the Top Gods.
What will happen when the best of AEW's women's and tag team divisions collide?
Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are trying their hands once again at being a tag team at the persistent urging of Jerry Lynn. They'll join forces tonight against Big Bill and Bryan Keith, who are eager to shoot up the ranks in the tag division. Will tonight be the first step towards that goal, or will the team formerly known for scissoring around the world emerge as the victors?
Eddie Kingston will continue his budding rivalry with LFI by taking on The Beast Mortos after defeating Dralistico last week. Will the beast suffer the same fate as is LFI teammate or will Eddie Kingston suffer his first loss since return?
In a quest for revenge after Kenny Omega was attacked by the Don Callis Family's newest member, Andrade, on Dynamite 6th Anniversary, Kota Ibushi makes his Daily's Place debut tonight against the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Daily's Place, Jacksonville, Florida
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
Kris Statlander, Toni Storm, & Harley Cameron vs. Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Skye Blue, & Julia Hart)
Megan Bayne & FTR vs. Willow Nightingale & JetSpeed
Kota Ibushi vs. Josh Alexander
Max Caster & Anthony Bowens vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
Eddie Kingston vs. The Beast Mortos
TayJay In Action
