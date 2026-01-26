Adam Page Reveals Who the Best Signings in AEW History Are

Throughout its six-year history, AEW has had some monumental free agent signings.

Stars like Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes were signed to the company early in its existence, but AEW kept raising the bar as time went on.

During the AEW pandemic era, stars like Brodie Lee, FTR, Sting, and Matt Hardy appeared and were signed. Eddie Kingston answered a TNT Championship open challenge and eventually signed to the company.

On PPV, AEW has been known for featuring surprise debuts. Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson famously made their surprise debuts on the same day at the AEW All Out PPV event in 2021. CM Punk was a major free agent signing for AEW and debuted in the company on the second-ever edition of AEW Rampage.

Other special free agent signings over the years included Ruby Riott, Swerve Strickland, Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Bobby Lashley, and others.

According to "Hangman" Adam Page, none of those signings are the most important in AEW history.

Who are the two biggest signings in AEW history?

Kevin Knight | JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON)

During an appearance on the Mike Bailey YouTube show, Page revealed the two biggest AEW signings in history, and they just so happen to be his AEW World Trios Championship partners, Bailey and Kevin Knight.

“I am so glad you guys are here. I think the both of you are two of the best signings AEW has ever made. I mean that. Not just for the future, but I mean it for right now. You guys are great.” Adam Page

Page, Bailey, and Knight became AEW World Trios Champions by defeating The Opps two weeks ago on AEW Collision. Page had been feuding with Samoa Joe and The Opps since the Worlds End PPV at the end of 2025. Page recruited Bailey and Knight to join him and they won the championships.

Both Bailey and Knight have made waves in AEW since debuting with the company in 2025. Not only have they had memorable tag team matches as the team, Jet Speed, but they both have competed in stellar singles contests as well.

The Jet Speed tag team entered the AEW Continental Classic as singles competitors and were placed in the same contender league. Because of that, they were forced to square off and fight one another.

As for Page, he's been positioning himself for an AEW World Championship match against MJF since the beginning of 2026.

