Adam Page vs Jon Moxley World Championship Rematch Set For AEW Dynamite Next Week
Adam Page will defend his AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Earlier in the show during this week's AEW Dynamite, Moxley cut a backstage promo and said by the end of the night he'd know what kind of man Page was coming out of his win at All In. Moxley appeared in the ring after the main event and said that he didn't want people getting too comfortable with Page as champion.
This week in the main event, Mark Briscoe defeated Claudio Castagnoli, one of Moxley's Death Riders. After the match, Moxley and The Death Riders attacked Briscoe, which eventually brought out Page.
Page stood face to face with Moxley and told him that he knew Moxley didn't really believe his own words when he said that Page didn't want a Texas Death Match at All In. Page said he does think he believes his words when he says that Page can't be champion.
Page said he would prove it to Moxley and challenged him to the rematch for the world championship. He then said they were going to do the rematch on his terms and that everyone would be banned from ringside. Page essentially accepted the match for Moxley because he said he knew Moxley would say yes.
Page defeated Moxley at AEW All In 2025 to win the world championship. The match was a Texas Death Match and Page beat Moxley by hanging him from the ring with a chain to force a submission.
Next week's episode Dynamite is part of the AEW Chicago residency at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.
