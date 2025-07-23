AEW Dynamite Results, Highlights, And Live Blog [7/23/25]
AEW continues it's summer residency in Chicago this week with AEW Dynamite live from the Aragon Ballroom.
Last week on Dynamite, Adam Page kicked off his second run as AEW World Champion with a memorable promo and then got the better of The Death Riders thanks to Darby Allin in the show's main event. Page looks to continue his recent dominance over The Death Riders this week when he takes on Wheeler Yuta in a non-title match.
Former champion, Jon Moxley, will be lurking to be sure, but how will Darby Allin factor in to the action. Will him and Moxley finally come to blows?
Toni Storm also had her moment in the spotlight last week after beating Mercedes Mone at All In to retain her AEW Women's World Championship. Storm celebrated, but was then confronted by Athena -- the new number one contender to the Women's World Championship.
This week, Storm will tangle with an Athena minion in Billie Starkz. Can Storm keep up her winning ways or will Starkz extinguish her momentum so Athena can swoop in and win the title.
Finally, Cope vowed to get revenge on FTR last week on the show, but settled for taking out Stokely Hathaway instead. How will FTR respond? Will they test Cope again?
AEW Dynamite Live Blog
Check back beginning at 8pm EST for full AEW Dynamite results, details, highlights, and live blog.
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
‘Hangman’ Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta
'Timeless' Toni Storm vs. Billie Starkz in a Women's World Title Eliminator Match
Swerve Strickland vs. Hechicero
