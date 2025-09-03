AEW Dynamite Preview (9/3/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
It's week two of AEW's residency in 2300 Arena and the stars are in action for tonight's Dynamite on the road to All Out Toronto.
A massive eight-man tag is on the card after Kenny Omega made a shocking appearance last week in his first Dynamite appearance since before All In Texas to save AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page from an attack from the Don Callis Family.
In the early days of AEW, Omega and Page were AEW World Tag Team Champions, and later rivals, with Page defeating then-champion Kenny Omega to win his first AEW World Championship in 2021. Before last week, Page and Omega hadn't shared a ring since All In 2023.
Tonight, the former tag team champions will team up with one of AEW's newest tag team sensations, JetSpeed, to take on their former friends and rivals, the Young Bucks, as well as the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher.
The Don Callis Family has been a lingering thorn in Kenny Omega's side, most recently at All In Texas, when Kazuchika Okada, accompanied by Don Callis, defeated Omega to become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.
"Nine Belts Moné" Mercedes Moné will defend the TBS Championship in 2300 Arena against Alex Windsor for the first time one-on-one. Moné and Windsor have faced off in several tag team matches in both AEW and RevPro in recent weeks.
On Dynamite in Glasgow, mere days before Forbidden Door, Windsor forced Moné to tap out to a sharpshooter in a tag team match, but it didn't count because Mercedes Moné wasn't the legal woman at the time. At Forbidden Door London, Moné successfully retained the TBS title in a four-way match but didn't pin or submit Windsor to claim victory.
Last week on Dynamite, Moné celebrated her win and called out Alex Windsor, threatening to put her in a hospital bed next to her husband, Will Ospreay, who is currently out of action with a neck injury. Windsor responded on Collision by challenging Moné to a TBS title match and reiterated that she has already made Moné tap once and could do it again. Can Alex Windsor stop the Moné Train, or will Moné inch closer to breaking the record for longest tenure as TBS Champion?
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite:
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight:
TV: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Dynamite Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Dynamite Location:
2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA
AEW Dynamite Card (Announced):
Hangman Adam Page, Kenny Omega, &JetSpeed vs. Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, & Young Bucks in an All Star 8-Man Tag Match
Mercedes Moné vs. Alex Windsor for the TBS Championship
