AEW Bringing Collision & ROH Final Battle To GalaxyCon This December
All Elite Wrestling and GalaxyCon announced an extension of their partnership Monday morning that will see AEW Collision return to GalaxyCon Columbus for the second year in a row.
AEW Collision will take place on Saturday, December 6 at Battelle Grand at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, with the event airing live on TNT and streaming on HBO Max.
In addition, Ring of Honor Final Battle will also being taking place at GalaxyCon Columbus for the first time ever on Friday, December 5. That event will also be available to stream live around the world on HonorClub.
Tickets for both AEW Collision and Ring of Honor Final Battle at GalaxyCon Columbus will go on sale next Monday, August 18 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix and the GalaxyCon Columbus website. Fans interested in early access presale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider.
Monday's announcement about AEW's return to Ohio's capital city comes as the company is set for a two day residency in Cincinnati this week.
Current 8/13 AEW Dynamite Card:
AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page and MJF come face-to-face
Jon Moxley vs. Kevin Knight
Adam Copeland vs. Big Stoke
Kyle Fletcher will defend TNT Championship against a member of NJPW roster
