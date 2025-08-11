AEW Bringing Collision & ROH Final Battle To GalaxyCon This December

🚨 AEW IS RETURNING TO GALAXYCON COLUMBUS! 🚨



On Saturday, 12/6, #AEWCollision will be LIVE at Battelle Grand at @cbusconventions!



Plus, on Friday, 12/5, @ringofhonor Final Battle will also take place at #GalaxyConColumbus!



Tickets for both go on sale Monday, 8/18! pic.twitter.com/YCNYpga9un