AEW Collision Match To Determine No. 1 Contender For Mercedes Moné's TBS Championship
All Elite Wrestling CEO Tony Khan says that Mercedes Moné will be defending her TBS Championship at an upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.
Who will she be facing? We'll find out Saturday Night on AEW Collision.
Khan took to social media Friday evening to announce a Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender's Match for Collision Homecoming on TNT and Max.
It will be Queen Aminata taking on Deonna Purrazzo, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb in Jacksonville, Florida.
This match comes on the heels of recent reports that Deonna Purrazzo has been very vocal recently about wanting to be featured more prominently on AEW programming. She'll have to go through three women who have to be equally as hungry for opportunities, as it's been weeks since Deeb, Aminata, or Sakazaki have competed on Dynamite or Collision.
Interestingly, Harley Cameron is not involved in this match-up after her highly entertaining interaction with Mercedes on Wednesday, but then again, she wants to ride the 'Moné Train' at Grand Slam Australia.
Tony Khan also announced Friday that Samoa Joe, who was unable to make it to Dynamite on Wednesday due to weather-related travel delays, will be in Jacksonville on Saturday. His big return match against Nick Wayne has now been rescheduled for Collision Homecoming.
