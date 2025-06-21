AEW Collision Preview [6/21/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
Let the games begin!
Of all the arenas in all the towns in all the world, Timeless Toni Storm is set to walk into the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, Washington tonight. AEW Collision is live on its normal night and network after back-to-back weeks of 4-hour Wednesday night programming blocks.
The AEW Women's World Champion will address the her hoards of fans just days removed from her coordinated sneak attack on Mercedes Moné at Grand Slam Mexico. Whether she's wrestling or not, it's always a spectacle when Toni Storm graces an audience. It's anyone's guess as to what she'll say, but we can almost guarantee that it will be memorable.
The Forever ROH Women's Champion Athena will also be in the house tonight as she leads a team of four against rival Thunder Rosa and her group of fighters in an All-Star 8 Woman Tag Team Match.
MORE: Athena Found A True Equal In Mercedes Moné & Eagerly Awaits Round Two [Exclusive]
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action as he goes one-on-one with AR Fox and Swerve Strickland is set to face off against Shane Taylor. Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision from Kent, WA:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: HBO Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm appears live
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. AR Fox
Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor
All-Star 8 Woman Tag Team Match: ROH Women's Champion Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Anna Jay & Tay Melo
