AEW Collision Preview (3/1/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
AEW Collision goes head to head with WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday evening.
In attempting to counter-program a big show, AEW has scheduled some high-profile matches and segments for this evening's show. Including an appearance from Kenny Omega, who will talk up his match with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution.
The biggest match of the night features Daniel Garcia defending the TNT Championship against Adam Cole. Since debuting in 2021, Cole has not won a single AEW title during his run. Is this where it finally happens?
Cole did win the Owen Hart Cup in 2022 and held the ROH tag team titles alongside MJF, but AEW gold itself has eluded him.
Also on tonight's Collision, FTR will be in action against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. This follows Strong, O'Reilly, and Cole defeating FTR and Daniel Garcia in a six-man match on this past Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.
Elsewhere on the card, Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido will take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Plus, AEW is promising an update on Toni Storm after Mariah May attacked her on last week's Collision.
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Oakland:
AEW Collision Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV Channel: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong
Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith
AEW TNT Title: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole
Toni Storm Update
An appearance by Kenny Omega
