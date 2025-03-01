Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Collision Preview (3/1/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream

Daniel Garcia defends the TNT title and we'll hear from Kenny Omega.

Ryan Droste

AEW

AEW Collision goes head to head with WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday evening.

In attempting to counter-program a big show, AEW has scheduled some high-profile matches and segments for this evening's show. Including an appearance from Kenny Omega, who will talk up his match with Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution.

The biggest match of the night features Daniel Garcia defending the TNT Championship against Adam Cole. Since debuting in 2021, Cole has not won a single AEW title during his run. Is this where it finally happens?

Cole did win the Owen Hart Cup in 2022 and held the ROH tag team titles alongside MJF, but AEW gold itself has eluded him.

Also on tonight's Collision, FTR will be in action against Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. This follows Strong, O'Reilly, and Cole defeating FTR and Daniel Garcia in a six-man match on this past Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

Elsewhere on the card, Powerhouse Hobbs and Bandido will take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Plus, AEW is promising an update on Toni Storm after Mariah May attacked her on last week's Collision.

Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Collision in Oakland:

AEW Collision Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (7 p.m. CST)

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Oakland Arena, Oakland, California

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

FTR vs. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong

Powerhouse Hobbs & Bandido vs. Big Bill & Bryan Keith

AEW TNT Title: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Adam Cole

Toni Storm Update

An appearance by Kenny Omega

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Preview: Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & More

WWE And UFC Heading Australia For Five Shows Including A PLE, Raw, And SmackDown

CM Punk Changes Perspective On Part-Time WWE Wrestlers Like The Rock

Bianca Belair Comments On Reported Frustrations With Women's Booking In WWE

Published
Ryan Droste
RYAN DROSTE

Ryan Droste has been a writer and media personality in the sports and entertainment space for over two decades. He has written for a variety of outlets, including CBS Interactive, SEScoops, SBNation, Entrepreneur, and many others. Additionally, Ryan is the host of Top Rope Nation, a weekly podcast. Follow Ryan on X and Instagram: @ryandroste

Home/AEW