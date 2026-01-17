AEW Collision Preview (1/17/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Maximum Carnage continues tonight on Collision in Phoenix.

Headlining the show is a massive trios match with the AEW World Trios titles on the line as The Opps defend their championships against "Hangman" Adam Page and JetSpeed. Aside from rumors swirling that Powerhouse Hobbs' AEW contract has expired and he will be heading to WWE soon, Page has been feuding with The Opps since WrestleDream, and he's eager to finish them off once and for all.

Tonight, he'll join forces with JetSpeed, who had his back several times during his second reign as AEW World Champion. After several recent losses, the team of Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey hopes to win their first taste of AEW gold and get back to their winning ways.

While they're focusing on The Opps, they'll also have to keep an eye out for Swerve Strickland, Hangman's enemy-turned-ally, who has also taken a recent interest in JetSpeed. Can the makeshift team of Hangman and JetSpeed get the job done?

Back in the ring

Andrade El Idolo will wrestle in AEW for the first time since 2023 at Collision Maximum Carnage. | All Elite Wrestling

Andrade El Idolo is set to wrestle in an AEW ring for the first time since December 2023. After making his grand re-return at the beginning of January, Andrade is ready to make his presence felt within AEW and the Don Callis Family. At Maximum Carnage, he'll take on Angelico as we learn what his goals for 2026 are in AEW.

Speaking of Don Callis Family members returning to the ring, Kyle Fletcher will make his first appearance since losing in the Continental Classic semifinals at Worlds End. He'll team with fellow Don Callis Family members, Josh Alexander and El Clon, to face Skyflight in trios competition. Don Callis wants Fletcher to focus on regaining the TNT title, but only time will tell what the Protostar has planned for 2026. Can he start the year off with a win?

All Elite Women

After being unable to compete for months due to an injury, Penelope Ford is finally cleared to step back into the ring. She'll reunite with her tag team partner, Megan Bayne, tonight at Maximum Carnage. The two hope to pick up some wins on their quest to become AEW Women's World Tag Team Champions.

Zayda Steel made a bold stance against the Death Riders' Marina Shafir last week before promptly being beat down. Nevertheless, the newest member of Skyflight isn't backing down and will face Shafir one-on-one. How will Steel fare against one of the most dangerous women in AEW?

Also on Collision

The next contender for Ricochet's AEW National Championship will be decided when "Jungle" Jack Perry and Anthony Bowens collide. Both men are decorated tag team wrestlers in AEW but still have a lot to prove as singles competitors. Which man will take the first step tonight?

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz are reunited after Ortiz returned to AEW last week to help even the odds when Grizzled Young Veterans attacked Kingston. At Maximum Carnage, the two teams finally get their hands on each other and all bets are off. Will Ortiz and Kingston make GYV regret getting on their bad side?

Also, following Mark Davis and Jake Doyle becoming the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championships on Dynamite, we'll hear from the current champions, FTR, on Collision.

Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

How to Watch AEW Collision:

TV: TNT

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

AEW Collision Time:

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST / 7:00 p.m. CST

AEW Collision Location:

Location: Arizona Financial Center in Phoenix, Arizona

AEW Collision Card (Announced)

The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page & JetSpeed for the AEW World Trios Championships

"Jungle" Jack Perry vs. Anthony Bowens for an AEW National Championship opportunity

Andrade El Idolo vs. Angelico

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

Marina Shafir vs. Zayda Steel

Skyflight vs. Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Josh Alexander, & El Clon)

We'll hear from FTR

Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford in action

