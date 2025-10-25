AEW Collision Preview (10/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
In a continuation of the fallout from WrestleDream, we'll hear from AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Adam Page tonight on Collision. He has a lot to address after the shocking attack he suffered at the hands of the AEW World Trios Champions, The Opps, following his successful world title defense over Samoa Joe in St. Louis.
In comments given while being tended to by AEW's medical staff, Page pledged to make Joe regret crossing him, but with The Opps outnumbering him 3-1, the world champion finds himself at a lack of allies he can turn to and even the score.
What will be Hangman's plan for taking down the new and edgier version of The Opps?
Money, money, money
Following their loss to Jurassic Express at WrestleDream, The Young Bucks have found themselves in yet another financial predicament. On Dynamite, they made it clear to AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan that they're willing to do anything to get out of it. As a result, they'll team up with longtime foes and unlikely allies, FTR, in an 8-man tag team match against JetSpeed and Jurassic Express with $400,000 on the line.
Will the Bucks' bad luck (in more ways than one) continue, or can they find common ground with FTR to climb out of their financial hole?
Survival of the fittest
The Conglomeration and the Death Riders have been circling each other in recent weeks as tensions continue to brew. Tonight, their rivalry goes to the next level as two of their toughest members face off in singles action for the first time in their careers, despite both men having extended careers in Japan.
The Death Riders' Pac will go one-on-one with The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii after repeated altercations at the WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl and Dynamite. Who will earn bragging rights for their faction?
Speaking of tensions, Thekla and Mina Shirakawa have been at odds with each other since their days in STARDOM. Mina laid down the challenge on Dynamite to officially bring their rivalry to AEW by facing each other on Collision. After Mina lost the Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship at WrestleDream and Thekla lost to Jamie Hayter, both women could use some momentum.
With both of them currently undefeated on Collision, which star will be the first to gain a blemish on their impressive record?
Also on Collision
Tonight's card includes a singles match between Texas native Bryan Keith and the newest member of the Bang Bang Gang, Ace Austin. The match was announced after a backstage altercation between Keith, backed by Big Bill, and the Bang Bang Gang.
Hook will be in singles action with his tag team partner, Eddie Kingston in his corner following their win at the WrestleDream Tailgate Brawl. Plus, MxM TV will be having a casting call in San Antonio.
Here’s everything we currently know about tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.
How to Watch AEW Collision:
TV: TNT
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
AEW Collision Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST
AEW Collision Location:
Location: Boeing Center at TechPort in San Antonio, TX
AEW Collision Card (Announced):
We'll hear from AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page
Young Bucks & FTR vs. JetSpeed & Jurassic Express in a $400,000 All Star 8-Man Tag
Pac vs. Tomohiro Ishii
Thekla vs. Mina Shirakawa
Bryan Keith vs. Ace Austin
Hook in Singles Action
MXM TV Casting Call
