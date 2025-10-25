AEW Collision Preview (10/25/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

THIS SATURDAY, 10/25!@BASTARDPAC vs Tomohiro Ishii



After their altercation on #AEWDynamite earlier tonight, The Conglomeration’s “Big Tom" will collide 1-on-1 vs Death Rider PAC for the first time ever,

THIS SATURDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/0Oou15Zkqm