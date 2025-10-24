Mercedes Mone's Massive Independent Appearance Fee Revealed
Mercedes Mone has become a worldwide pro wrestling champion.
She signed with AEW in 2024 and debuted with the company that spring. She's the longest reigning TBS Champion in company history — just surpassing Jade Cargill ahead of the WrestleDream PPV over the weekend. Her championship conquering doesn't end in AEW, though.
Since joining AEW, Mone has picked up 12 different world championship belts from different independent promotions all around the world.
Mone's belt collection includes:
- TBS Championship in AEW
- CMLL World Women's Championship in CMLL
- RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship in RevPro
- RevPro Queen of Southside Championship in RevPro
- EWA Women's Championship in EWA
- Chaotic Wrestling Women's Championship in Chaotic Wrestling
- Prime Time Wrestling Women's Championship in Prime Time Wrestling
- Bestya Women's Championship in BestYa Wrestling
- Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women's Championship in Discovery Wrestling
- BodySlam Women's Championship in BodySlam Pro Wrestling
- Interim ROH Women's World Television Championship in ROH
- Winnipeg Pro Wrestling Women's Championship in Winnipeg Pro Wrestling
How much does it cost to get Mercedes Mone?
Mone holds 12 championships, but it isn't cheap to get her to wrestle. According to a new report by The Wrestling Observer, an independent promotion was quoted $25,000 for a Mone appearance. The report indicates Mone and AEW may have other special deals with certain promotions where fees may be lower.
Mone will look to add a 13th and 14th championship to her collection in the near future and will team with Athena in the upcoming AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament.
MORE: New Report Reveals WWE's Plans For World Heavyweight Championship Winner
She's also scheduled to face Kris Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship at Full Gear. Mone and Statlander crossed paths at WrestleDream after Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Mina Shirakawa.
This week on AEW Dynamite, Mone celebrated her 12 championships in the ring, but that celebration was cut short when Statlander appeared and smashed Mone into her party cake. At WrestleDream, Statlander defeated Toni Storm to retain her AEW Women's World Championship.
Mercedes Mone is formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE and was a key face of the WWE Women's Revolution and Evolution in 2015. Banks has had marquee matches with top-tier women's talent, including Bayley, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Kairi Sane, Stephanie Vaquer, and many others.
AEW Full Gear airs live on PPV on November 22. Outside of Mone vs. Statlander for the AEW Women's World Championship, no other matches have been announced for the event.
