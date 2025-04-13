AEW Collision Results [4/12/25]: FTR Attacks Daniel Garcia After Brutalizing 2.0, Three More Advance in Owen Hart

Nigel McGuinness came to the aid of Tony Schiavone. But, can Daniel Garcia talk some sense into FTR?!



Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT + MAX@CashWheelerFTR | @DaxFTR | @tonyschiavone24 | @McGuinnessNigel | #DanielGarcia pic.twitter.com/FPiXcvSDSo