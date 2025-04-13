AEW Collision Results [4/12/25]: FTR Attacks Daniel Garcia After Brutalizing 2.0, Three More Advance in Owen Hart
Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have become unhinged.
Vowing to no longer be held down by Adam Copeland, FTR are now clearly ready to lay down a path of destruction on their way to reminding everyone that they are the best tag team in the world. No one appears to be safe, and that includes commentator Tony Schiavone.
Three more stars were able to punch their ticket to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments, while Kevin Knight and Anthony Bowens continue to prove themselves as singles competitors in AEW.
Here's everything you may have missed on Saturday's episode of AEW Collision in Springfield, Massachusetts:
Match and Segment Results:
FTR explained their assault on Adam Copeland at AEW Dynasty. Cash Wheeler said it was not an easy decision for him, especially since Cope helped him out so much when he was younger. But now he says that Cope does not respect him as a man, and was holding back the careers of FTR to raise up his own.
Dax said that fans should be thanking them for what they did, claiming that Adam Copland wanted nothing more than to have the best tag team in the world be his new Edgeheads. He wanted to end his career by Cope's side, but said he was too damn selfish to see it through.
FTR then called Tony Schiavone into the ring to address what he had to say about them on Dynamite. The AEW commentator reiterated his feelings about the attack on Cope to their face, which caused FTR to grab Tony and set him up for the Stuffed Piledriver. Nigel McGuinness and Daniel Garcia rushed to the ring to make sure that didn't happen.
With PAC injured, the Death Riders revealed that Jon Moxley will step in as interim AEW Trios Champion this Wednesday on Dynamite when they defend their titles against The Opps.
Timeless Toni Storm cut a backstage promo previewing her potential challengers at All In: Texas and wished all the ladies luck in the Owen Hart Cup.
Jamie Hayter defeated Billie Starkz to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Massachusetts crowd was losing its collective mind for this one as both ladies followed up their match from a few weeks ago in spectacular fashion. Hayter finally put Starkz away after a vertical suplex from the ring apron to the floor outside. Back in the ring she connected with a thrust kick and Hayter Aid for the three count.
The Gates of Agony squashed Smash & Burn. They'll face the Hurt Syndicate this Wednesday on Dynamite with the AEW Tag Team Titles on the line.
Pissed about what went down at the top of the show, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker approached FTR backstage. Dax and Cash were ready to leave the building, but said they'd get their gear on and meet Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang in the ring later on.
Anthony Bowens defeated Blake Christian. AEW's 5-Tool Player was down early in this one, but was able to rally back and pick up the win with a rolling elbow. After the match was over, Bowens hopped on the mic to ask who was going to be next to step up to the plate.
Megan Bayne demolished LMK and Kelly Madan in a 2-on-1 handicap match.
Kevin Knight knocked off AR Fox. The Jet bounced back from a 450 Splash to spike Fox with a big DDT and then connected with a flush flying forearm to score the win.
FTR absolutely decimated Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were clearly sending a message in this match. Get off the tracks or prepare to get run over. After busting Matt Menard open, FTR hit him with not one, but two Stuffed Piledrivers. They were going for a third when Daniel Garcia hopped on the ring apron to stop them. They finally covered Menard to pick up the win, which was never in doubt.
After the match, FTR pounced on Garcia as he was trying to help Daddy Magic up. They continued the assault until Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly rushed the ring to make the save.
Athena defeated Harley Cameron to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Cameron was more than game for this challenge, but in the end she just could not overcome the ROH Forever Champion. Athena connected on a powerbomb and then the O-Face to punch her ticket to Spring Break Thru where she'll take on Mercedes Moné.
When then heard from the TBS Champion. Moné said Athena is one of the best in the world, but she'll just be a speed bump along her path to winning the AEW Women's Championship.
Konosuke Takeshita survived against Brody King to advance to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. After an absolutely brutal battle with the big man, The Alpha was finally able to keep Brody down with four running knee strikes. Two of which were with a lowered knee pad. Takeshita will now face Will Ospreay in the next round.
