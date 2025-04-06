AEW Collision Results (4/5/25): Athena & Julia Hart Knock Off Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron
It is full steam ahead to AEW Dynasty Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Mercedes Moné, Julia Hart, Mark Briscoe, Cash Wheeler, PAC and Speedball Bailey all had a chance for one final warm up ahead of the big PPV when they competed Saturday night on AEW Collision.
TNT Champion Daniel Garcia and Adam Cole also exchanged words prior to their fight for the gold Sunday night.
Here's everything you may have missed on Saturday's episode of Collision from Peoria, Illinois:
Full Match and Segment Results:
Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii. This was a very hard hitting match that saw Ishii get his nose busted up pretty good. While Takeshita had Hobbs busy on the outside, Ishii tried to mount a comeback with blood streaming down his face but Fletcher was too much. He hit a tombstone piledriver and followed up with the Protodriver to pick up the win for his team.
Mark Briscoe answered the Max Caster Open Challenge and made pretty quick work of the Best Wrestler Alive. It was a nice tune-up match for Briscoe ahead of his Owen Hart Tournament Match against Kyle Fletcher at Dynasty. He picked with the win over Caster after hitting the Jay Driller.
We hear from Switchblade Jay White who confirmed he has a broken hand. He was replaced in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament by Kevin Knight. White congratulated Will Ospreay because now he gets to avoid the Switchblade a little while longer and keep up his charade of being the Billy GOAT. He then turned his attention to the Death Riders, the ones responsible for his broken hand, and said they've now given him the gift of time. Jay White now has nothing but time to plan and prepare his revenge.
Top Flight beat CRU after Dante Martin scored a crucifix pin on Action Andretti. Dante wisely took advantage of Andretti by sneaking up behind him after he hit a falcon arrow on Darius. CRU attacked Top Flight after the match. AR Fox tried to make the save, but he was taken out by Nick Wayne.
Top Flight & AR Fox vs. CRU & Nick Wayne in a Trios Match was made official for AEW Dynasty Zero Hour Sunday night.
Jamie Hayter and Billie Starkz were interviewed backstage. Hayter said she liked Starkz before, but now she really likes her after their match last week on Collision. She promised not to take her lightly when they meet again in the Owen Hart Cup. Starkz said she's not a failure and she'll prove it the tournament.
Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia sat down with Renee Paquette. Cole said Sunday at Dynasty marks his 17 year anniversary in pro wrestling and it falls in Philadelphia, the very city where he had his first match. He said he feels destined to win the TNT Championship.
Garcia told Cole that he didn't have to give him this rematch. He said Adam has had multiple chances at the TNT Title, just like he's had 17 years worth of chances to prove that he can be the guy in pro wrestling, and he hasn't been able to get the job done. Garcia has respect for Cole, but he said the next 17 years will be about Daniel Garcia.
After asking everyone else to leave the room, Cole told Garcia that he's not ready to lead a promotion. He's not ready to be a true champion, and if he doesn't understand that, then Cole will have to beat his ass at Dynasty.
PAC defeated Cash Wheeler. This was a very strong back-and-forth match-up that got away from Cash when Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta got involved. Cope and Dax Harwood rushed the ring to help, but Dax ended up getting hit it the end with a hammer by Yuta. Cash gave Wheeler a piledriver, but PAC snuck in with a crucifix pin for the three count. Rated-FTR had a moment of unity after the loss.
Shane Taylor Promotions sent a message to The Opps ahead of Dynasty.
Speedball Mike Bailey knocked off Dralistico with a spinning heel kick. Ricochet was on commentary for the match and he snuck up behind Bailey and kicked him below the belt from behind. He then dropped him with his finishing diving clothesline.
A respectful conversation between Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander quickly got heated as they each declared their intentions on winning the Owen Hart Cup. Rosa went off on Stat after Kris asked her to pass along her apologies onto her ill father after she beats Thunder in the opening round.
Julia Hart & Athena knocked off Mercedes Moné & Harley Cameron. This was a fun main event that once again showcased the chemistry between Mercedes and Harley. Athena was absolutely on fire in her AEW return match. It was Julia Hart, however, who picked up the win by submission. Mercedes had a chance to save Harley Cameron from Hart's octopus hold, but instead allowed her to tap out after Athena blocked her path.
