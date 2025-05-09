AEW Collision Results [5/8/25}: Garcia & Dax Brawl To No Contest, Ricochet Attacks Zach Gowen
Daniel Garcia said he was willing to beat answers out of FTR on AEW Collision, and the former TNT Champion certainly tried to do just that.
Garcia challenged Dax Harwood in the main event on Thursday's special episode and all out brawl broke out between DG, Daddy Magic, and yes, Nigel McGuinness getting involved.
A frustrated Dax the Axe, after being busted open early in the bout against Garcia, decided he was going pick a fight with Collision's color commentator when their fight spilled out into the crowd. After being shoved to the ground, Nigel decided that he had seen enough of FTR's recent antics and hit the ring to get in on the action.
The downside of all this, is that a great main event ended in a no contest. Here's everything you may have missed from Thursday night's episode of AEW Collision in Detroit.
AEW Collision Match & Segment Results:
Timeless Toni Storm cut a promo from one of the box suites at the Masonic Temple Theatre and regaled the crowd with a story of her first time.... in a professional wrestling ring. She said it was messy and it was sweaty and she was hooked from that day forward. One day the business will leave her body broken and her soul soiled, but it's what she was born to do.
The AEW Women's Champion said the best bang (yep, she meant that sexually) does not to compare to fighting for her title. Storm doesn't want to wait for Jamie Hayter or Mercedes Moné to win the Owen Hart. She issued an open challenge to any 'sloptart' who wants a fight next week at AEW Beach Break.
Lexy Nair spoke to the Paragon backstage. Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong were a bit down following the loss to FTR last Saturday night. They still believe they are one of the best tag teams on the planet and they are ready to build themselves back up. The Grizzled Young Vets then interrupted Kyle and Roddy and said they used to be the best, but now they've gone soft. O'Reilly then issued a challenge for a match whenever GYV wanted one.
Ricochet defeated Angélico after connecting with the Spirit Gun. After the match was over, Ricochet grabbed a mic and began picking a fight with former WCW, TNA and ROH star Zach Gowen who was ringside with his family. Ricochet goaded him into the ring by attacking members of the security team, going as far to pull a pair of scissors on one of them. Gowan made the save, but got a Spirit Gun for his trouble. Ricochet then stole his prosthetic leg and carried it to the back.
Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Lance Archer defeated ROH World Champion Bandido, AR Fox & the Outrunners. AR Fox in particular had a heck of a showing in this one. He had a brilliant spot where he skinned the cat over the top rope and used his momentum to deliver a double stomp in the corner and then rolled backward to hit cutters on two of his opponents. In the end, however, Beretta and Romero caught Fox with the Jackal Driver to deliver the win to the Don Callis family.
We heard from Jon Moxley ahead of his AEW World Title defense this Wednesday at AEW Beach Break. He said the consensus amongst peanut gallery is that he's going to get his ass kicked by Samoa Joe. Moxley actually agreed. He said no one gets their ass kicked like he does, but Joe better be ready to go all night long. There's no place he'd rather be this Wednesday than locked inside a steel cage with Joe and the only thing that matters is which one of them is the last man standing.
Anthony Bowens defeated Lee Johnson. This was a relatively easy night at the office for the Five Tool Player. Johnson was able to hang around thanks in large part to the presence of Blake Christian at ring side, but he couldn't stop Bowens from dropping Lee with the Molly Wop. The Pride of Professional Wrestling said he was in a good mood after the match and did a celebratory scissor with Billy Gunn.
The Gates of Agony called Big Bill and Bryan Keith down to the ring and these two teams picked right back up where they left off last week. The fight spilled up to the entrance where the Bad Apple took a crucifix bomb off the stage and through a table. Big Bill was then speared off the stage through another table.
Anna Jay & Harley Cameron vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford was officially announced for AEW Beach Break.
Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale after connecting with a Thursday Night Fever. This was a spectacular bout that had the crowd in Detroit on their feet and chanting 'this is awesome.' The only thing that could have ruined it was outside interference and that's exactly what we got. With Statlander down on the outside, Wheeler Yuta came down to the ring to distract the referee. That allowed Marina Shafir to sneak in the ring and attack Willow with a chain. She left her hung up on the ropes before the ref or Statlander knew what happened. Kris took advantage just the same and picked up the win.
It was announced that Skye Blue will be making her return at AEW Beach Break next week.
Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander squashed the Dark Order. This was nothing more than a tune-up match ahead of their tag team bout this Wednesday at Beach Break.
Speedball Mike Bailey defeated Dralistico with a spinning back heel kick. This rematch was even better than the original, but just like that fight back on April 2, Bailey came out on top. After the match was over, Rush made an appearance at the top of the ramp and gave Speedball an ominous looking glare.
Daniel Garcia and Dax Harwood fought to a no contest after Cash Wheeler, Stokely Hathaway, Daddy Magic and Nigel McGuinness all got involved in the main event. This was a hard hitting affair that saw Dax get busted open early, but all Hell broke lose after Harwood provoked a fight out of Nigel McGuinness at the commentary desk. Collision's color analyst hit the ring to save DG from a spike piledriver. He, Garcia and Daddy Magic would then clear the ring and stand tall to close the show.
