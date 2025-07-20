Tony Khan Makes Theklas AEW Signing Official

Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision,

I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract.



Her probation ended today.@toxic_thekla is All Elite! pic.twitter.com/gYoVz6XOAg