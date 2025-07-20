Tony Khan Makes Theklas AEW Signing Official
Thekla is All Elite (officially).
On Saturday afternoon, AEW CEO Tony Khan shared the official All Elite graphic for "The Toxic Spider" Thekla, a month and a half after she made her first appearance in AEW attacking Jamie Hayter on the May 28 episode of Dynamite.
Khan cited Thekla's past altercations with her former boss, STARDOM President Taro Okada, as the reason why he enacted a 45-day probation period before validating Thekla's AEW contract. Before debuting in AEW, Thekla was a part of STARDOM from 2021 through 2025. She was a member of STARDOM's top heel faction, H.A.T.E, before being fired at All Star Grand Queendom for attacking staff members after her loss to Sayaka Kurara.
Taro Okada quoted Khan's X post and said:
It was a thoughtful decision to place her on a probation period.- STARDOM President Taro Okada on X
This toxic spider looks very sweet , but her silk will slowly clung to your body.
I hope that @AEW and @TonyKhan will not be caught by @toxic_thekla‘s web, because I myself have not been able to escape from it yet.
While on probation in AEW, The Toxic Spider stayed very busy. She made her in-ring debut at Fyter Fest, started an instant fan-favorite rivalry with Queen Aminata, participated in the All In women's Casino Gauntlet, and won a $100,000 4-way match on this week's episode of Dynamite.
The "Sisters of Sin" Julia Hart and Skye Blue made a surprising appearance during the 4-way match to help Thekla secure victory. In a backstage exclusive posted on AEW's X account after the show, it looks as if Thekla has formally joined their ranks.
The Latest on AEW, WWE, & More
Bryan Danielson Reveals Conversation With WWE During AEW All In: Texas Weekend
AEW Collision Preview (7/19/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Giulia Won't Forgive Herself If She Doesn't Compete At WWE SummerSlam
Nikki Bella Reveals Her Experience Working With Adam Sandler On Happy Gilmore 2