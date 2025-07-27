AEW Collision Results [7/26/25]: Athena Defeats Windsor, Retains ROH Women's Championship In Standout Main Event
Shark Week chomped along on tonight's Collision in Chicago.
The show opened with the first TNT Championship defense for Dustin Rhodes as he took on the ROH Pure Champion in a near 20-minute encounter, securing victory via rollup.
After the match, Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis approached the ring and made a title challenge for next week's Collision, which will be a special time next Thursday at 8pm EST. Rhodes upped the stakes to add a Chicago Street Fight stipulation to the TNT title match.
In an acknowledgement of the recent death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, Tony Schiavone shared his condolences to Hogan's family from the commentary desk on behalf of AEW.
The Bang Bang Gang's Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson advanced to the semifinals of the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Big Bill and Bryan Keith in a fast-paced bout. They will soon face FTR for the chance to move on to the final and hopefully earn the right to challenge the Hurt Syndicate for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door London.
Before The Outrunners take on The Young Bucks in a tournament quarterfinal next week on Dynamite, they teamed up with The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram to face Shane Taylor Promotions' The Infantry and the Don Callis Family's Hechicero and Lance Archer in a $400,000 8-man tag team match. Ahead of the match, Don Callis propositioned Shane Taylor on behalf of Young Bucks to rough up The Outrunners.
Despite the added incentive and interference from other faction members, the heel team took the loss after Paragon's Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong came to help even the odds. Later backstage, O'Reilly wanted to celebrate the win with his former Conglomeration teammates and Roderick Strong but Strong walked away.
Anthony Bowens answered Max Caster's open challenge this week, brutalizing his former teammate with a new mean streak. Bowens also looked to be considering an attack on Billy Gunn as well before deciding against it and leaving the ring.
The Triangle of Madness, the new trio consisting of Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue, made their in-ring debut with a quick win over enhancement talent. When they began brutalizing their opponents after the match, Queen Aminata ran out to make the save but was also beat down by the Triangle and Megan Bayne who made an appearance. As alliances form, could this mean a women's Blood and Guts is near?
Now free of Christian Cage's leadership, ROH World Television Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian scored a decisive win over AR Fox and Angelico. Also on the show, Kris Statlander's fixation on Willow Nightingale continued in a backstage interview with Lexy Nair where she expressed that Willow owes her several thank-yous.
The main event ultimately stole the show as Athena successfully defended the ROH Women's World Championship against Alex Windsor with a thunderous O-Face in a very impressive clash, bringing her historic reign to 955 days and counting. Athena and Billie Starkz attacked Windsor after the match, prompting Toni Storm to make the save in an inverse of the scenes from Wednesday's Dynamite.
As the ROH Women's World Champion and AEW Women's World Champion continue to be at odds, Athena's guaranteed contract won in the All In Texas women's Casino Gauntlet still looms overhead. When will the Fallen Goddess cash in her shot at the Timeless one? Only time will tell.
AEW Collision Full Results
Dustin Rhodes def. Lee Moriarty in a TNT Championship match
The Bang Bang Gang (Austin Gunn & Juice Robinson) def. Big Bill & Bryan Keith in the World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal
The Outrunners and The Conglomeration (Hologram & Tomohiro Ishii) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Captain Shawn Dean) and the Don Callis Family (Lance Archer & Hechicero) in a $400,000 8-man tag team match
Anthony Bowens def. Max Caster in the Max Caster 5-minute Open Challenge
The Triangle of Madness (Thekla, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue) def. Mazzerati, Laynie Luck, & Rachael Ellering
Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian def. AR Fox & Angelico
Athena def. Alex Windsor in a ROH Women's World Championship match
