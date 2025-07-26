Full Bracket Revealed For AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament, Winners Get Title Shot At Forbidden Door
The full bracket for the AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament has been revealed.
Earlier this week, AEW announced that a tournament would be held to determine the next challengers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships currently held by Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. The tournament winners will receive a shot at the tag titles at Forbidden Door London.
The first quarterfinal took place on the July 23 episode of Dynamite with FTR defeating JetSpeed. While it was shared that the tournament would continue on Saturday's Collision, the participants for the remaining three quarterfinals remained unknown until now. AEW CEO/GM Tony Khan shared the full bracket on his X account a few hours before Collision was set to begin.
After an unfortunate injury for Colton Gunn, Austin Gunn will team up with Juice Robinson on behalf of the Bang Bang Gang to take on Big Bill and Bryan Keith on tonight's episode of Collision. The other two quarterfinals will feature the Young Bucks versus The Outrunners and Gates of Agony versus Brodido (Brody King & ROH World Champion Bandido).
An interesting note about the tournament bracket is that despite Forbidden Door being an interpromotional PPV, only AEW teams were included. NJPW is currently in the midst of their annual G1 Climax tournament, which concludes on August 17, a week before Forbidden Door London.
The Latest On AEW, WWE & More
AEW Collision Preview (7/26/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
Unfortunate Update On Switchblade Jay White Amid AEW Injury Hiatus
AJ Lee Chats About What She Misses From Her WWE Days
Chelsea Green Takes Social Media Break After Hulk Hogan Comments Spark Online Harassment