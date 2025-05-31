AEW Collision Spoilers [5/31/25]: Match Results From Saturday's Taped Show In El Paso
AEW Collision is back on its normal night, but the NBA Playoffs schedule is forcing some adjustments.
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and Collision is set to hit the air as soon as TNT's coverage of the game comes to an end. The uncertain start time led AEW to film tonight's episode this past Wednesday in El Paso, Texas.
Two more qualifying matches for the AEW International Fatal 4-Way Match this Wednesday at Fyter Fest will take place tonight. Anthony Bowens received an opportunity to earn a shot at the AEW Continental Championship and Mina Shirakawa returned to action for the first time since her loss to Toni Storm at Double or Nothing.
Plus, FTR addressed the AEW faithful after they became the all-time winningest team in company history with their victory over Daniel Garcia and Nigel McGuinness this past Sunday night.
The following spoilers are courtesy of PWInsider and are limited in scope.
Full Match Results for 5/31 episode of AEW Collision:
- Claudio Castagnoli defeated Komander to qualify for Wednesday's AEW International Title Fatal 4-Way
- Tony Schiavone interviewed Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway, but the segment was interrupted by CMLL's Atlantis Jr. and Templario. The pair would send FTR retreating after Dax and Cash tried to get physical.
- Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, & Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong in a Trios Match
- AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Anthony Bowens in a Title Eliminator Match
- On the heels of Wednesday night's intense promo exchange, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland took things to another level with a pull-apart brawl backstage.
- Mina Shirakawa defeated Skye Blue. Julia Hart attacked Shirakawa after the match was over, but AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm emerged to help out her longtime friend.
- Gates Of Agony squashed a team of enhancement talents
- La Faccion Ingobernable defeated Top Flight & AR Fox in a Trios Match
- Máscara Dorada defeated Hechicero to qualify for Wednesday's AEW International Title Fatal 4-Way
