AEW Dynamite Live Blog (2/5/25): Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet, MJF Speaks, Toni Storm In Action
This week's episode of AEW Dynamite is headlined by a major grudge match between Ricochet and former AEW World Champion, Swerve Strickland.
Strickland has been out for revenge on Ricochet ever since Ricochet attacked and took out Strickland in a brutal scissor attack on a previous episode of the show. Last week, Strickland returned and got some revenge on Ricochet. Tonight, Strickland will look to beat Ricochet and then continue on his quest to be AEW World Champion once again.
With only a few days left to go before she gets her AEW Women's World Championship rematch against Mariah May at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, Toni Storm will look to keep momentum strong as she takes on Queen Aminata.
The feud between The Don Callis Family and Will Ospreay will stay hot this week as Ospreay is scheduled to take on an unannounced member of Callis' lineup. Ospreay and Kenny Omega are scheduled to face Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at the AEW Grand Slam: Australia event. Tonight on Dynamite, Fletcher and Takeshita will team up to take on Hell's Hounds.
How to Watch AEW Dynamite Tonight
Time: 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST
Streaming: Max is the official streaming home for AEW Dynamite
Broadcast: TBS
AEW Dynamite Announced Matches And Segments
- Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet
- Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata
- Hell's Hounds vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher
- Will Ospreay vs. An unannounced Don Callis Family member
- MJF will appear live
- Adam Page will appear live
- Rated FTR will appear live after Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship
- The AEW World Tag Team Champions, Hurt Syndicate, will appear live
-Renee Paquette interviewed Jay White to start the show and pandemonium broke out almost right away. White spoke, but was then confronted by The Death Riders. As he started a brawl with them, Rated FTR appeared to help even the odds. Both sides brawled into the building and eventually Rated FTR made Death Riders retreat. Cope got on the microphone and asked Jon Moxley to answer his challenge for a title match at AEW Revolution. Moxley denied him.
-After the denial, Jay White challenged Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to a tag match with him and Copeland at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
-Backstage, Buddy Matthews confronted Kazuchika Okada about the fact that he never defends the AEW Continental Championship. The two agreed to wrestler one another for that championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
-Will Ospreay hit the ring for his match against a member of The Don Callis Family. Don Callis walked out and introduced Ospreay's former stablematch, Mark Davis, as Ospreay's opponent and new member of his family.
-Will Ospreay defeated Mark Davis. Don Callis worked hard to help get Davis the win, but he couldn't get the job done. After the match, Ospreay thanked the fans and then welcomed Kenny Omega to the ring. Omega thanked the audience too and then questioned Mark Davis' choice to join Don Callis. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita stood on the ramp and tried to get down to the ring, but Callis held them back.
-A recap video aired on the Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet feud.
-The Hurt Syndicate walk to the ring for an official announcement. MVP says that they are heading to the Super Bowl, but that they wanted to make sure the AEW locker room knew they were going after all championships and that they were open for business and looking for new contenders for their tag titles. They told potential challengers to step up and this prompted the The Gunns to make their return to AEW.
-The Gunns stood in the ring with The Hurt Syndicate and said that they were back. They said they wanted to take back their tag team championships. Right away, MVP agreed to a match and said it would take place next week on AEW Dynamite.
-Harley Cameron cut a promo backstage as a ventriloquist. She had a Mercedes Mone doll that she was talking for and revealed that she would have a concert on AEW Collision Saturday night. Mone eventually confronted her and was disrespected. She said that the one win Cameron had wasn't enough to warrant a shot at the TBS Championship.
-Renee Paquette interviewed Adam Page backstage. She asked Page if he was trying to make peace with Swerve Strickland last week on Dynamite. Page said he was, but that it was a lapse in judgment. Page then said he didn't feel bad about ending the career of Christopher Daniels because Daniels overplayed his hand.
-Max Caster interrupted Page and tried to convince him to take out Anthony Bowens or Billy Gunn. Page said he'd be down for a fight, but suggested the two of them slug it out. Caster said no and hastily left.
-Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher defeated Hell's Hounds (Buddy Matthews and Brody King). It was a back and forth bout, but Fletcher and Takeshita were able to maintain momentum and win ahead of their match against Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay at Grand Slam.
-Samoa Joe and Hook attacked Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian backstage while they were looking for Christian Cage. Cage saw the attack, but didn't help his duo. Joe told Wayne and Sabian to say "hi to their Daddy" before leaving their locker room in chaos.
-MJF made his entrance and addressed Jeff Jarrett. MJF said that the E in AEW stands for Elite and not Elderly. MJF said that now that Jarrett is out of the way, he can focus on getting his world championship back. Max Caster ran into the ring and tried to hide from Adam Page. Page's music hit and he chased Caster into the ring. Page stood face to face with MJF, but then ran off and continued to chase Caster. MJF was angry at the interruption, but was then interrupted again by Dustin Rhodes.
-Rhodes yelled at MJF and told him to stop going to dark places like bringing up Owen Hart, talking about people's wives, and drug addictions. Dustin said he was a survivor and the last of his kind in wrestling. MJF said that Rhodes was living in the shadow of his baby brother (Cody Rhodes), which prompted Dustin to attack. They brawled before being broken up by AEW officials.
