Tyler Bate Reportedly Cleared To Make WWE Return
Tyler Bate hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring in more than half a year, but a new report indicates that may change imminently.
PWInsider's Mike Johnson reports the former WWE United Kingdom Champion is nearing a return to the company, and it could come as soon as this month. Johnson notes Bate is expected to be a part of the Monday Night Raw brand, where he was previously teaming with Pete Dunne prior to getting hurt.
WWE commentator Michael Cole mentioned in July of 2024 Bate had suffered a serious injury and would be out of action. Bate would then confirm that via social media, announcing he had undergone successful surgery.
Bate noted in the post the injury occurred during a match where he was teaming with Dunne on NXT against Hank and Tank. He revealed the surgery was to repair a torn left pectoral major muscle, alongside a torn tendon. It is not yet clear if he will be reuniting with Dunne or not, who has inconsistently been part of WWE TV since Bate's injury occurred.
Dunne most recently wrestled Penta on the Jan. 20 edition of Monday Night Raw in a losing effort.
Bate is also a former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion and has been with the company since 2016 when he was part of the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.
