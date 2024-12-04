AEW Dynamite Preview (12/4/24): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Continental Classic tournament continues with two premiere matches on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
In Blue League action, Kyle Fletcher will square off with Hurt Syndicate member, Shelton Benjamin. Benjamin currently has three points in the round robin tournament after defeating Mark Briscoe last week on the show. Kyle Fletcher also has two points, as he defeated The Beast Mortos over the weekend. Both men hold down the top spot in their league.
Gold League Continental Classic action will feature Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King. Last week on Dynamite, Castagnoli defeated Ricochet in his first match. King defeated Darby Allin to earn his first points of the tournament. Last week on the show, Castagnoli and King stared each other down.
This week's show also features the return of the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale. This match has existed since the beginning of AEW Dynamite. The final competitor standing will square off against MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF is the only person to ever hold that prize.
Two grudge matches will take place this week on Dynamite as well. After a backstage altercation last week, Max Caster will face Swerve Strickland in a singles match and try to prove that he really is the best wrestler in the world.
Jay White will square off against PAC in a singles match. White and PAC brawled with one another on this week's episode of Collision after White was taken out by The Death Riders at Full Gear. In this match, he'll look for revenge against Jon Moxley and his faction. In addition to Moxley and Co, White has had issues with Christian Cage. Will Cage be lurking as White tries to win?
Here is your full AEW Dynamite preview:
Match Card (Announced):
Claudio Castagnoli vs. Brody King - Continental Classic Gold League Match
Shelton Benjamin vs. Kyle Fletcher - Continental Classic Blue League Match
Jay White vs. PAC
Swerve Strickland vs. Max Caster
Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay
Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale
How To Watch AEW Dynamite
Time: 8 pm EST (7 pm CST)
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV
