AEW Dynamite Preview (4/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AEW Dynamite goes live tonight in Peoria, Illinois just days away from Dynasty. Cope and Claudio go one-on-one, Mox teams with Shafir, Toni Storm in action and more!

Rick Ucchino

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli / All Elite Wrestling

It's Wednesday! You know what that means.

AEW Dynamite goes live tonight from the Peoria Civic Center in what will be the massive go-home show for Dynasty this Sunday night in Philadelphia.

Rated-FTR are on every page but the same one heading into their AEW Trios Championship opportunity, but Cope has a chance to build some momentum as he battles Claudio Castagnoli one-on-one. Claudio has revenge on the brain and has promised to beat the Rated R Superstar to a pulp.

Castagnoli's Death Rider cohorts will also be in action tonight as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams with Marina Shafir to face Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tag team match.

AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm is tired of Penelope Ford getting involved in her affairs, and she'll look to take down Megan Bayne's ally ahead of her clash with the mighty Megasus at AEW Dynasty.

The brackets for both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament are set to be unveiled and Will Ospreay makes his first appearance on AEW programming in weeks.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois

How to Watch AEW Dynamite:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Will Opsreay Returns

Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale

Timeless Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

Men & Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Brackets Revealed

RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

