AEW Dynamite Preview (4/2/25): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
AEW Dynamite goes live tonight from the Peoria Civic Center in what will be the massive go-home show for Dynasty this Sunday night in Philadelphia.
Rated-FTR are on every page but the same one heading into their AEW Trios Championship opportunity, but Cope has a chance to build some momentum as he battles Claudio Castagnoli one-on-one. Claudio has revenge on the brain and has promised to beat the Rated R Superstar to a pulp.
Castagnoli's Death Rider cohorts will also be in action tonight as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley teams with Marina Shafir to face Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale in a mixed tag team match.
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm is tired of Penelope Ford getting involved in her affairs, and she'll look to take down Megan Bayne's ally ahead of her clash with the mighty Megasus at AEW Dynasty.
The brackets for both the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament are set to be unveiled and Will Ospreay makes his first appearance on AEW programming in weeks.
Here is everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Peoria Civic Center, Peoria, Illinois
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Will Opsreay Returns
Cope vs. Claudio Castagnoli
Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Swerve Strickland & Willow Nightingale
Timeless Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford
Men & Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Brackets Revealed
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Vinny Pacifico: From Losing A Tooth On AEW Dynamite To Taking TV & Film By Storm (Exclusive)
Bret Hart Speaks On Hulk Hogan's Lack Of Influence In Wrestling Today
AEW Won't Go Head-to-Head With WWE During WrestleMania 41 Weekend
Saraya Announces AEW Departure And Discusses Potential Return To WWE