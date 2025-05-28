AEW Dynamite Preview [5/28/25]: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
On the heels of a spectacular Double or Nothing pay-per-view, AEW Dynamite stops in El Paso as the march to All In Texas begins.
2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup Champion Hangman Adam Page has himself a well-earned AEW World Title Shot against Jon Moxley coming up on Saturday, July 12. Fans will hear from Hangman for the first time since his thrilling victory over Will Ospreay later tonight.
In addition to the AEW World Championship being on the line at All In Texas, Timeless Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's Championship in a showdown with the reigning TBS Champion.
Mercedes Moné defeated Jamie Hayter in a riveting final round match-up to win the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Championship at Double or Nothing. The victory has earned the CEO the opportunity to add the ultimate prize in All Elite Wrestling to her championship gold collection.
AEW President Tony Khan has announced that both Storm and Moné will be at El Paso County Coliseum this evening, and they will meet face-to-face in the ring just weeks away from their epic encounter.
Fresh off his team's victory in Anarchy in the Arena Sunday night, Kenny Omega must now look ahead to Fyter Fest next Wednesday where he will defend his AEW International Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match.
The Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander is set to go one-on-one with Brody King tonight in the first of three qualifying matches that will take place in the coming days.
MORE: Surprising Backstage Details Emerge From AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event
Here's everything we know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite from El Paso. Check back often for updates to the card as more are announced throughout the day.
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: El Paso County Coliseum, El Paso, Texas
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
We'll hear from Men's Owen Hart Cup Champion Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women's Champion Timeless Toni Storm and TBS Champion Mercedes Moné meet face-to-face
AEW International Championship 4-Way Qualifier: Josh Alexander vs. Brody King
