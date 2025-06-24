Are AEW Women's Tag Team Championships On The Way?
The AEW women's division may be getting some more gold.
A BodySlam.Net report shared that AEW women's tag team championships were created over a year ago but have yet to be formally introduced on screen.
While it remains to be seen if women's tag team championships will be added to AEW's collection of eight official titles in the foreseeable future, several women's tag teams have been featured on TV in recent weeks, including Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford, Skye Blue & Julia Hart, and TayJay (Tay Melo & Anna Jay). Fan favorites and former friends-turned-teammates-turned-enemies Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander are currently in a program teasing their highly anticipated reconciliation.
When asked about the possibility of women's tag team championships in AEW on a media call ahead of May's Double or Nothing PPV in Phoenix, AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan said:
That is something I would like to do, and is a goal for me. And I think you can see there is a number of great tandems and alliances, and there are some great tag matches in the women’s division.- Tony Khan
In 2020, AEW hosted their first and only women's tag team tournament, nicknamed "The Deadly Draw". The tournament featured eight teams and was won by Diamante & Ivelisse. Of the eight teams that participated, only Tay Melo (then Tay Conti) & Anna Jay remain an active tag team.
AEW's current two women's championships are the AEW Women's World Championship, held by "Timeless" Toni Storm, and the TBS Championship, held by 2025 Owen Hart Foundation tournament winner Mercedes Moné. Storm and Moné will battle for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In Texas on July 12.
