Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Preview (3/5/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream

Who knows what will happen when Swerve Strickland and Ricochet meet in the same ring, at the same time tonight on AEW Dynamite. These two bitter rivals are set to make their Revolution bout official by signing their contract.

Rick Ucchino

Swerve and Ricochet put pen to paper on Dynamite
Swerve and Ricochet put pen to paper on Dynamite / All Elite Wrestling

It's Wednesday! You know what that means.

AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium and anything can happen with AEW Revolution just days away. Especially when Swerve Strickland and Ricochet are the same ring, at the same time.

The official contract signing for their No. 1 Contender's Match will air tonight on TBS and Max. One of these men will walk out of Los Angeles Sunday with a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship. That's if these bitter rivals can get through tonight without putting that match in jeopardy.

Either Swerve or Ricochet will be the No. 1 Contender by the end of the night Sunday, but who will be the AEW World Champion? Adam Copeland will battle Jon Moxley inside the Crypto.com Arena with the title on the line, but first he's out to finish his quest of taking out all the Death Riders.

Wheeler Yuta represents Moxley's last line of defense and he'll go one-on-one with Cope tonight in Sacramento.

Megan Bayne has been a destructive force since arriving on the scene in AEW and she's not exactly made friends in the process, other than Penelope Ford. The two will team up tonight to take on Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in big time women's tag team match! Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:

AEW Dynamite Start Time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)

AEW Dynamite Location:

Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California

How to Watch AEW Dynamite:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV

Match Card (Announced):

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet sign the contract for their No. 1 Contender's Match at AEW Revolution

Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta

Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

Update On Why Jamie Hayter Is Off AEW TV

MJF Reveals How Much Money He Makes At AEW

Rey Fenix Reportedly Released From AEW; Likely Headed To WWE

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/AEW