AEW Dynamite Preview (3/5/25): Start Time, How To Watch, Match Card & Live Stream
It's Wednesday! You know what that means.
AEW Dynamite is live tonight from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium and anything can happen with AEW Revolution just days away. Especially when Swerve Strickland and Ricochet are the same ring, at the same time.
The official contract signing for their No. 1 Contender's Match will air tonight on TBS and Max. One of these men will walk out of Los Angeles Sunday with a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship. That's if these bitter rivals can get through tonight without putting that match in jeopardy.
Either Swerve or Ricochet will be the No. 1 Contender by the end of the night Sunday, but who will be the AEW World Champion? Adam Copeland will battle Jon Moxley inside the Crypto.com Arena with the title on the line, but first he's out to finish his quest of taking out all the Death Riders.
Wheeler Yuta represents Moxley's last line of defense and he'll go one-on-one with Cope tonight in Sacramento.
Megan Bayne has been a destructive force since arriving on the scene in AEW and she's not exactly made friends in the process, other than Penelope Ford. The two will team up tonight to take on Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in big time women's tag team match! Here's everything to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite:
AEW Dynamite Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST)
AEW Dynamite Location:
Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, California
How to Watch AEW Dynamite:
TV Channel: TBS
Streaming: Max, Fubo TV, DirectTV, Sling TV, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV
Match Card (Announced):
Swerve Strickland and Ricochet sign the contract for their No. 1 Contender's Match at AEW Revolution
Cope vs. Wheeler Yuta
Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford
