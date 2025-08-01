Athena vs Toni Storm For The AEW Women's World Title Set For Forbidden Door London
Athena is cashing in her guaranteed title shot in London.
Tonight on Collision, ROH Women's World Champion Athena formally announced her intentions to challenge "Timeless" Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London. Athena earned a guaranteed world title opportunity at a time of her choosing when she won the women's Casino Gauntlet match at All In Texas.
Over the past few weeks, the Fallen Goddess (and her minion Billie Starkz) has been circling Storm like prey, teasing cashing in her contract when the AEW Women's World Champion seemed to be at her weakest.
New AEW signing and longtime friend of Storm, Alex Windsor, has made her presence known by evening the odds on several occasions. This week on Dynamite, Storm and Windsor faced Athena and Starkz in a tag team match where Athena got the win by pinning the AEW Women's World Champion.
Toni Storm is the only woman to be on the card for all four Forbidden Door events and has been in the AEW Women's World title match for each of them, holding a 3-0 record.
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on August 24 in the O2 Arena in London.
