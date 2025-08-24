Both World Champions Retain At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025
Adam Page and Toni Storm retained their world championships at the AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door event on Sunday in the O2 Arena.
Page nearly lost the belt when MJF pinned him for a three count. Luckily, he had his foot on the ropes and the referee didn't see it until Mark Briscoe ran out to protest the original call.
The match was eventually restarted and though MJF tried to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring, Page prevailed by connecting with a Dead Eye and Buckshot Lariat. After the lariat, Page made the cover for the victory as the audience roared.
MORE: Wardlow Returns To AEW In Vicious Forbidden Door Attack
MJF lost this title match, but still has a title shot in his back pocket because he has not yet cashed in his Casino Gauntlet contract. That contract entitles him to one championship match whenever he wants it.
Toni Storm keeps hot run alive
In the women's division, Toni Storm was successful in retaining her AEW Women's World Championship against Athena. Storm forced Athena to tap out in a choke hold.
Athena controlled a lot of the match with her offense, but was arrogant and prancing around the ring at various points in the match. The announce team noted that Athena should take Storm more seriously, but suggested that Storm's "Timeless" gimmick was designed to throw her opponents off and not take her as seriously as they should.
The match included fighting around the outside of the ring and interference from Billie Starkz. Storm handled the Starkz interference on multiple occasions by attacking her.
Toni Storm has been on a wild ride in 2025. She won the AEW Women's World Championship from Mariah May at the AEW Grand Slam event in Australia. She then successfully defended that title against May in a violent and bloody match before retaining multiple times this summer -- including a massive win at All In: Texas against Mercedes Mone. That loss was the first for Mone in AEW.
