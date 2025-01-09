AEW Dynamite Results (1/8/24): Kenny Omega Returns, Jeff Jarrett Confronts MJF, Ospreay Beats Matthews
After a long time away and a classic match over the weekend at Wrestle Dynasty, Kenny Omega made his triumphant return to AEW on this week's episode of Dynamite.
Omega talked with the audience about his time away and said he doubted whether or not he'd be able to get back in the ring. He said that doctors told him he might never live the same life again. He then admitted that he thought about giving up.
Omega then said that if he couldn't be in the ring performing, he wouldn't be living at all. As Omega fired up, Don Callis walked out. Omega immediately attacked him, but was jumped by Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Kyle Fletcher. They got their shots in, but Will Ospreay made the save. Ospreay and Omega stared each other down as the show went off the air.
To open the show, Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews in a very well-received match. The action was back and forth with both Matthews and Ospreay kicking out of finishers. In the end, Ospreay got the job done.
After the match, Ospreay put over Matthews and said that if Matthews every needed someone in his corner, he'd be there for him. Both men then shook hands before Ospreay left the ring, so the crowd could cheer for Matthews.
Private Party had a victory celebration for retaining their AEW World Tag Team Championships. Before they could get started, The Hurt Syndicate interrupted them. At first it seemed like MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin were going to celebrate with with them, but Lashley poured out his shot and said The Hurt Syndicate were going to win the tag titles.
Later in the show, Lashley defeated Mark Briscoe in a singles match. After the match, The Hurt Syndicate attacked Briscoe, but were run off by Private Party.
In the Casino Gauntlet Match, Powerhouse Hobbs was victorious and now will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship next week on AEW Dynamite. Hobbs beat Adam Cole, Ricochet, Kyle O'Reilly, Jay White, Adam Page, Lance Archer, Jeff Jarrett, and others to earn his opportunity.
Hobbs spoke with Renee Paquette after his win and said that Moxley brought him to AEW. Hobbs then said that he would shock the world next week and win the championship.
Jeff Jarrett lost the Casino Gauntlet Match, but was then confronted by MJF. MJF told Jarrett he would help him win the world championship in 2025, but Jarrett denied him. Jarrett said that he's working to get a 13th world championship this year.
In other news, Adam Copeland got a first hand taste of what dealing with The Death Riders is like. Copeland said that he was unlike anyone Moxley has ever faced and that he's been through the worst possible journey to get himself back into the ring. Copeland said there was nothing Moxley could do to him that would be worse than that. Eventually, Moxley and The Death Riders attacked Copeland, but Powerhouse Hobbs ran out to make the save.
In the main event match of the evening, Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm to earn the number one seed in next week's first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of that will face Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (1/8/25)
- Will Ospreay defeated Buddy Matthews
- Bobby Lashley defeated Mark Briscoe
- Will Ospreay wins the Casino Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship next week
- Kris Statlander defeated Willow Nightingale and Toni Storm to earn the number one seed in next week's first-ever women's Casino Gauntlet Match
