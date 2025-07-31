AEW Dynamite Results (7/30/25): Adam Page Retains Over Jon Moxley, MJF And Mark Briscoe Brawl, Christian Returns
Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion.
Page defeated Jon Moxley on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite to retain the championship -- the same one he beat Moxley for at the AEW All In Texas event earlier this month. The match was supposed to feature no outside interference, but as soon as the referee was knocked out, The Death Riders headed to the ring.
Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta tried to get to the ring, but were stopped by security. Marina Shafir was able to help out and gave Moxley the world championship belt, which he used on Page. the belt shot knocked Page out, but he was able to kick out of the pin attempt right before the three count.
From there, The Death Riders were kicked out of the ringside area by security, but tried to fight them off anyway. Darby Allin then appeared from a balcony and leapt off onto the brawling security guards and Death Riders. In the ring, Page connected with a Buckshot Lariat and followed that with a Dead Eye for the win.
After the match, Page was interviewed by Renee Paquette, but interrupted by MJF. MJF called Page a coward for not stepping up to defend his title against him without MJF using his Casino Gauntlet contract. Page said that if MJF beat Mark Briscoe he'd give him a title shot.
Mark Briscoe wrestled in the main event against Ricochet and was victorious. After the match, MJF attacked him from behind. Adam Page ran out to make the save. Next week, MJF will wrestle Briscoe in the main event of Dynamite.
MORE: Tony Khan Announces Details For AEW Worlds End 2025 Happening In December
In other news from the show, Christian Cage made his return to AEW this week. Cage hasn't been seen since his Patriarchy group turned on him at All In. Cage told the audience he was an asshole and proceeded to run down his old group. As Cage left the ring, he was attacked by Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Both guys hit Cage with a Conchairto as the audience booed.
Also, The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners and advanced in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament. The Young Bucks got a jobber entrance, but then won the match. After the match, Kazuchika Okada walked out and attacked The Outrunners with The Bucks until Swerve Strickland ran down for the save.
Full AEW Dynamite Results
The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners to advance in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament
Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley to retain the AEW World Championship
Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Toni Storm and Alex Windsor
Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet
