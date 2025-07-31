Wrestling On FanNation

AEW Dynamite Results (7/30/25): Adam Page Retains Over Jon Moxley, MJF And Mark Briscoe Brawl, Christian Returns

Zack Heydorn

All Elite Wrestling - Ricky Havlik

Adam Page is still the AEW World Champion.

Page defeated Jon Moxley on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite to retain the championship -- the same one he beat Moxley for at the AEW All In Texas event earlier this month. The match was supposed to feature no outside interference, but as soon as the referee was knocked out, The Death Riders headed to the ring.

Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta tried to get to the ring, but were stopped by security. Marina Shafir was able to help out and gave Moxley the world championship belt, which he used on Page. the belt shot knocked Page out, but he was able to kick out of the pin attempt right before the three count.

From there, The Death Riders were kicked out of the ringside area by security, but tried to fight them off anyway. Darby Allin then appeared from a balcony and leapt off onto the brawling security guards and Death Riders. In the ring, Page connected with a Buckshot Lariat and followed that with a Dead Eye for the win.

After the match, Page was interviewed by Renee Paquette, but interrupted by MJF. MJF called Page a coward for not stepping up to defend his title against him without MJF using his Casino Gauntlet contract. Page said that if MJF beat Mark Briscoe he'd give him a title shot.

Mark Briscoe wrestled in the main event against Ricochet and was victorious. After the match, MJF attacked him from behind. Adam Page ran out to make the save. Next week, MJF will wrestle Briscoe in the main event of Dynamite.

MORE: Tony Khan Announces Details For AEW Worlds End 2025 Happening In December

In other news from the show, Christian Cage made his return to AEW this week. Cage hasn't been seen since his Patriarchy group turned on him at All In. Cage told the audience he was an asshole and proceeded to run down his old group. As Cage left the ring, he was attacked by Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Both guys hit Cage with a Conchairto as the audience booed.

Also, The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners and advanced in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament. The Young Bucks got a jobber entrance, but then won the match. After the match, Kazuchika Okada walked out and attacked The Outrunners with The Bucks until Swerve Strickland ran down for the save.

Full AEW Dynamite Results

The Young Bucks defeated The Outrunners to advance in the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament

Adam Page defeated Jon Moxley to retain the AEW World Championship

Athena and Billie Starkz defeated Toni Storm and Alex Windsor

Mark Briscoe defeated Ricochet

The Latest On AEW, WWE & More

Karrion Kross Staying Mum On WWE Contract Situation As Expiration Date Draws Close

Vince McMahon Involved In Violent Car Wreck While Victim Says She's Lucky To Be Alive

Tony Khan Announces Details For AEW Worlds End 2025 Happening In December

AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe Discusses When He Might Be Returning To The Ring

Published
Zack Heydorn
ZACK HEYDORN

Zack Heydorn has been covering the pro wrestling industry for a decade and writes news, features, and interviews for The Takedown On SI. He also hosts and cohosts a variety of WWE and AEW shows on YouTube. Heydorn is a former Assistant Editor of PWTorch and Managing Editor of SEScoops. Zack is also the author of the Hybrid Shoot book Stunning: The Wrestling Artistry of Steve Austin, which is available on Amazon. You can follow Zack on X and Bluesky.

Home/AEW